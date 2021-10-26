NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, October 28, 2021.  The dial-in number is 888-632-3389 (domestic) or 785-424-1674 (international). The playback number is 800-934-8524 (domestic) or 402-220-6999 (international). The participant passcode is 30385.

