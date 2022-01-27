(PRNewsfoto/Standex International Corp...)

(PRNewsfoto/Standex International Corp...)

 By Standex International Corporation

SALEM, N.H., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share which is payable February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2022. 

The dividend is the Company's 230th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-declares-230th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301470049.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.