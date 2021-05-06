SALEM, N.H., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ending March 31, 2021.
Summary Financial Results
($M except EPS and Dividends)
3Q211
3Q20
2Q21
Y/Y
Q/Q
Net Sales
$172.2
$155.5
$156.3
10.8%
10.2%
Operating Income – GAAP
$5.7
$16.9
$16.7
-66.6%
-66.2%
Operating Income – Adjusted
$21.0
$17.6
$17.8
19.2%
17.9%
Net Income from Continuing Ops.- GAAP
$1.8
$12.1
$12.0
-85.4%
-85.4%
Net Income from Continuing Ops.- Adjusted
$14.6
$11.9
$12.9
22.6%
13.1%
EBITDA
$13.7
$25.4
$25.1
-46.2%
-45.6%
EBITDA margin
7.9%
16.3%
16.1%
-840 bps
-820 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$29.0
$26.1
$26.2
11.2%
10.8%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.9%
16.8%
16.8%
+ 10 bps
+10 bps
Diluted EPS – GAAP
$0.14
$0.97
$0.98
-85.6%
-85.7%
Diluted EPS – Adjusted
$1.19
$0.96
$1.05
24.0%
13.3%
Dividends per share
$0.24
$0.22
$0.24
9.1%
0.0%
Free Cash Flow
$12.4
$7.3
$17.0
69.5%
-27.3%
Net Debt to EBITDA
0.8x
1.0x
0.9x
-13.7%
-11.8%
1Fiscal third quarter 2021 adjusted results exclude pre-tax charges of $14.6 million with approximately $13 million non-cash charges attributable to goodwill and other intangible assets associated with the divestiture of Enginetics Corporation. See appendix for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results which were ahead of our expectations as our Electronics, Scientific and Specialty Solutions segments all reported strong sequential growth. These demand trends were complemented by ongoing productivity and efficiency initiatives and strengthening of our financial flexibility supported by our consistent free cash flow generation. We expect our momentum to continue with stronger financial performance in fiscal fourth quarter 2021.
"From a growth perspective, Electronics segment demand in end markets such as electric vehicles and renewable energy continued on a favorable trajectory with segment backlog realizable in under one year increasing approximately 26% sequentially. Scientific segment growth continued to benefit from demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage and we remain on plan to achieve the high end of our initial guidance of $10 million to $20 million for COVID-19 related sales. In addition, many of our other end markets such as commercial aviation, food service and refuse are also showing sequential recovery.
"Strategically, we continue to further position Standex around platforms which strengthen our customer value proposition and financial performance. During the third quarter, we announced the sale of Enginetics which allows our Engineering Technologies team to increase its focus on the higher growth and margin opportunities of its core spin forming solutions business that serves the space, commercial aviation, and defense end markets. In addition, at the Electronics segment our focus on mitigating material inflation and improving our cost position through changes in reed switch production and material substitution continues to progress. We remain on track to substantially complete this transition by the end of fiscal 2022.
"Our financial profile also further strengthened in the third quarter and we continue our opportunistic approach to investing in our active pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities. We reported free cash flow of $12.4 million and have generated a 92% free cash flow to net income conversion rate through the first nine months of fiscal 2021 as working capital performance continues to improve. At quarter-end, the Company had approximately $209 million in available liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.8x. We also repatriated approximately $6 million of foreign cash in the quarter and are on track for our target of repatriating about $35 million in fiscal 2021," concluded Dunbar.
Outlook
In fiscal fourth quarter 2021, the Company expects a slight to moderate revenue increase compared to fiscal third quarter 2021. Organic growth should more than offset the approximately $4 million of revenue associated with the Enginetics business divested at the end of the third quarter. The Company expects a significant operating margin improvement compared to fiscal third quarter 2021 results.
From a revenue perspective, Electronics, Engraving and Specialty Solutions are all expected to improve sequentially reflecting end market strength in Electronics, the timing of projects at Engraving, and continued end market recovery at Specialty Solutions. Engineering Technologies revenue is expected to be sequentially similar to the fiscal third quarter reflecting growth in commercial aviation, defense, and space offset by the absence of Enginetics sales due to its recent divestiture. Scientific revenue is expected to decrease sequentially due to lower demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage, but still have a significant increase on a year-over-year basis.
From a margin perspective, the Company expects a slight increase sequentially in Electronics operating margin and more significant increases in Engraving and Engineering Technologies operating margins. The Company expects a moderate decrease in operating margin at Scientific due to lower volume and a slight margin decline at Specialty Solutions associated with material inflation which the Company is seeking to recover through pricing actions.
Third Quarter Segment Operating Performance
Electronics (38% of sales; 44% of segment operating income)
3Q21
3Q20
% Change
Electronics ($M)
Revenue
$65.1
$48.1
35.4%
Operating Income
12.4
8.0
54.2%
Operating Margin
19.0%
16.7%
Revenue increased approximately $17.0 million or 35.4% year-over-year reflecting a 17.7% organic growth rate with approximately $2.2 million of the total revenue increase or 4.5% related to foreign exchange. Organic revenue growth reflected a broad-based geographical recovery with a strengthening in demand for relays in solar and electric vehicle applications as well as reed switch demand in transportation end markets. The recent Renco acquisition contributed revenue of $6.4 million or approximately 38% of the increase in year-over-year growth.
Operating income increased approximately $4.3 million or 54.2% year-over-year reflecting operating leverage associated with revenue growth, profit contribution from Renco and productivity initiatives partially offset by increased raw material costs.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2021, the company expects a moderate sequential increase in revenue and slight operating margin improvement compared to fiscal third quarter 2021 due to a broad-based end market recovery, including further growth for relays in solar and electronic vehicle applications.
Engraving (21% of sales; 16% of segment operating income)
3Q21
3Q20
% Change
Engraving ($M)
Revenue
$36.0
$35.4
1.7%
Operating Income
4.5
4.5
0.8%
Operating Margin
12.5%
12.6%
Revenue increased approximately $0.6 million or 1.7% year-over-year and operating income was similar year-over-year as expected, reflecting a less favorable project mix.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2021, the Company expects a slight revenue and more significant operating margin increase compared to fiscal third quarter 2021. The expected sequential improvement in operating margin reflects a more favorable geographic mix, project timing, and increased soft trim product demand leveraged over productivity and cost initiatives.
Scientific (14% of sales; 21% of segment operating income)
3Q21
3Q20
% Change
Scientific ($M)
Revenue
$24.2
$14.7
65.1%
Operating Income
5.8
3.2
81.1%
Operating Margin
24.0%
21.8%
Revenue increased approximately $9.6 million or 65.1% year-over-year, reflecting continued positive trends at pharmaceutical channels, clinical laboratories, and academic institutions mostly attributable to demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage. Operating income increased $2.6 million or 81.1% year-over-year, reflecting the volume increase balanced with investments to support future growth opportunities.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2021, the Company expects a moderate sequential decrease in revenue and margin reflecting lower demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage and higher freight costs.
Engineering Technologies (11% of sales; 4% of segment operating income)
3Q21
3Q20
% Change
Engineering Technologies ($M)
Revenue
$20.0
$26.7
-25.4%
Operating Income
1.2
3.1
-59.8%
Operating Margin
6.2%
11.6%
Revenue decreased $6.7 million and operating income was $1.9 million lower year-over-year, a 25.4% and 59.8% decrease year-over-year, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, fiscal third quarter 2021 results reflected the economic impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation markets and project timing in space and energy segments partially offset by growth in defense end markets.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2021, the Company expects revenue on a sequential basis to be similar to the prior quarter with strength in commercial aviation, defense and space balanced with the absence of Enginetics contribution due to its divestiture at the end of fiscal third quarter 2021. The Company expects a significant increase in operating margin reflecting a continued broad-based end market recovery and favorable mix complemented by ongoing productivity initiatives.
Specialty Solutions (16% of sales; 15% of segment operating income)
3Q21
3Q20
% Change
Specialty Solutions ($M)
Revenue
$26.9
$30.6
-11.9%
Operating Income
4.3
4.9
-12.9%
Operating Margin
15.8%
16.0%
On a year-over-year basis, Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $3.7 million or 11.9% year-over-year with an operating income decline of $0.6 million or 12.9%. The decrease primarily reflected the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the segment's end markets particularly in food service equipment.
In fiscal fourth quarter 2021, the Company expects a slight sequential increase in revenue as its end markets, particularly in food service and refuse, continue to recover. The Company expects operating margin to slightly decrease sequentially reflecting material inflation which the Company is seeking to recover through pricing actions.
Capital Allocation
- Share Repurchase: During the fiscal third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 94,000 shares for $8.6 million. There is approximately $27 million remaining under the Board's current share repurchase authorization.
- Capital Expenditures: In fiscal third quarter 2021, Standex's cash capital expenditures were $5.4 million compared to $5.5 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020. Investments were focused on maintenance, safety, and the Company's highest priority growth initiatives. The Company expects fiscal year 2021 capital expenditures between approximately $22 million to $25 million compared to a prior range of $25 million to $28 million.
- Dividends: On April 28, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, a 9% year-over-year increase. The dividend is payable on May 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 11, 2021.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
- Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $82.1 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $90.9 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter of 2021 and $80.3 million at the end of fiscal 2020. Net debt for the third quarter of 2021 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $200 million and cash and equivalents of $118.0 of which $81.6 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.
Standex repatriated approximately $5.8 million in fiscal third quarter 2021 and expects to repatriate $35 million in fiscal 2021. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was approximately 0.8x at the end of the fiscal third quarter 2021.
- Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $17.8 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $12.8 million in the prior year. The Company generated free cash flow after capital expenditures of $12.4 million compared to free cash flow of $7.3 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase is primarily a result of improvement in working capital metrics.
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
172,216
$
155,474
$
479,797
$
465,150
Cost of sales
109,516
102,959
304,344
296,613
Gross profit
62,700
52,515
175,453
168,537
Selling, general and administrative expenses
41,689
34,893
120,758
113,697
Loss on sale of business
14,624
-
14,624
-
Acquisition related costs
255
120
850
1,650
Restructuring costs
482
593
2,478
2,792
Income from operations
5,650
16,909
36,743
50,398
Interest expense
1,317
1,774
4,403
5,820
Other non-operating (income) / expense
306
(238)
73
(566)
Total
1,623
1,536
4,476
5,254
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
4,027
15,373
32,267
45,144
Provision for income taxes
2,269
3,321
8,155
10,229
Net income from continuing operations
1,758
12,052
24,112
34,915
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(331)
(18,375)
(1,588)
(16,562)
Net income (loss)
$
1,427
$
(6,323)
$
22,524
$
18,353
Basic earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.14
$
0.98
$
1.98
$
2.83
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.03)
(1.49)
(0.13)
(1.34)
Total
$
0.11
$
(0.51)
$
1.85
$
1.49
Diluted earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.14
$
0.97
$
1.97
$
2.81
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.03)
(1.48)
(0.13)
(1.33)
Total
$
0.11
$
(0.51)
$
1.84
$
1.48
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
12,136
12,337
12,185
12,348
Diluted
12,253
12,397
12,267
12,413
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
118,040
$
118,809
Accounts receivable, net
107,960
98,157
Inventories
90,868
85,031
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,647
18,870
Income taxes receivable
5,626
8,194
Current assets- Discontinued Operations
-
2,936
Total current assets
345,141
331,997
Property, plant, equipment, net
129,725
132,533
Intangible assets, net
102,064
106,412
Goodwill
277,902
271,221
Deferred tax asset
16,941
17,322
Operating lease right-of-use asset
39,303
44,788
Other non-current assets
29,609
26,605
Total non-current assets
595,544
598,881
Total assets
$
940,685
$
930,878
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
66,619
$
54,910
Accrued liabilities
59,669
59,929
Income taxes payable
-
7,428
Current liabilities- Discontinued Operations
-
610
Total current liabilities
126,288
122,877
Long-term debt
200,117
199,150
Operating lease long-term liabilities
30,488
36,293
Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities
101,139
110,926
Total non-current liabilities
331,744
346,369
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
41,976
41,976
Additional paid-in capital
77,978
72,752
Retained earnings
841,491
827,656
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(131,043)
(147,659)
Treasury shares
(347,749)
(333,093)
Total stockholders' equity
482,653
461,632
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
940,685
$
930,878
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
22,524
$
18,353
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(1,588)
(16,562)
Income from continuing operations
24,112
34,915
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
24,843
24,301
Stock-based compensation
5,658
5,285
Non-cash portion of restructuring charge
(538)
(87)
Life insurance benefit
-
(1,302)
Loss on sale of business
14,624
-
Contributions to defined benefit plans
(7,962)
(3,454)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(11,399)
(30,168)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
49,338
29,490
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
2,225
(3,559)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
51,563
25,931
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(15,612)
(15,806)
Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(27,406)
-
Proceeds from sale of business
11,678
-
Other investing activity
(1,449)
1,515
Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
(32,789)
(14,291)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations
-
9,414
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(32,789)
(4,877)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings
17,000
106,500
Payments of debt
(17,000)
(92,300)
Contingent consideration payment
-
(872)
Activity under share-based payment plans
1,117
1,577
Purchases of treasury stock
(16,205)
(9,008)
Cash dividends paid
(8,547)
(7,911)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(23,635)
(2,014)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
4,092
(2,888)
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
(769)
16,152
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
118,809
93,145
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
118,040
$
109,297
Standex International Corporation
Selected Segment Data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Sales
Electronics
$
65,085
$
48,069
$
180,524
$
140,521
Engraving
36,026
35,431
110,377
112,118
Scientific
24,221
14,670
58,777
44,834
Engineering Technologies
19,951
26,730
55,091
77,869
Specialty Solutions
26,933
30,574
75,028
89,808
Total
$
172,216
$
155,474
$
479,797
$
465,150
Income from operations
Electronics
$
12,364
$
8,017
$
30,861
$
23,892
Engraving
4,510
4,472
16,884
17,925
Scientific
5,803
3,204
14,113
10,965
Engineering Technologies
1,245
3,098
3,076
9,879
Specialty Solutions
4,251
4,879
11,368
14,867
Restructuring
(482)
(593)
(2,478)
(2,792)
Loss on sale of business
(14,624)
-
(14,624)
-
Acquisition related costs
(255)
(120)
(850)
(1,650)
Corporate
(7,162)
(6,048)
(21,607)
(22,688)
Total
$
5,650
$
16,909
$
36,743
$
50,398
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Adjusted income from operations and adjusted
Net Sales
$
172,216
$
155,474
10.8%
$
479,797
$
465,150
3.1%
Income from operations, as reported
$
5,650
$
16,909
-66.6%
$
36,743
$
50,398
-27.1%
Income from operations margin
3.3%
10.9%
7.7%
10.8%
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related costs
255
120
850
1,650
Loss on sale of business
14,624
-
14,624
-
Restructuring charges
482
593
2,478
2,792
Purchase accounting expenses
-
-
592
-
Adjusted income from operations
$
21,011
$
17,622
19.2%
$
55,287
$
54,840
0.8%
Adjusted income from operations margin
12.2%
11.3%
11.5%
11.8%
Interest and other income (expense), net
(1,623)
(1,536)
(4,476)
(5,254)
Life insurance benefit
-
-
-
(1,302)
Provision for income taxes
(2,269)
(3,321)
(8,155)
(10,229)
Other foreign tax adjustments
-
(695)
(196)
(1,417)
Tax impact of above adjustments
(2,559)
(186)
(3,215)
(1,159)
Net income from continuing operations, as
$
14,560
$
11,884
22.5%
$
39,245
$
35,479
10.6%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as
$
1,758
$
12,052
-85.4%
$
24,112
$
34,915
Net income from continuing operations margin
1.0%
7.8%
5.0%
7.5%
Add back:
Provision for income taxes
2,269
3,321
8,155
10,229
Interest expense
1,317
1,774
4,403
5,820
Depreciation and amortization
8,322
8,235
24,843
24,301
EBITDA
$
13,666
$
25,382
-46.2%
$
61,513
$
75,265
-18.3%
EBITDA Margin
7.9%
16.3%
12.8%
16.2%
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related costs
255
120
850
1,650
Loss on sale of business
14,624
-
14,624
-
Restructuring charges
482
593
2,478
2,792
Life insurance benefit
-
-
-
(1,302)
Purchase accounting expenses
-
-
592
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
29,027
$
26,095
11.2%
$
80,057
$
78,405
2.1%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.9%
16.8%
16.7%
16.9%
Free operating cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities -
$
17,830
$
12,831
$
49,338
$
29,490
Less: Capital expenditures
(5,467)
(5,510)
(15,612)
(15,806)
Free operating cash flow
$
12,363
$
7,321
$
33,726
$
13,684
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
% Change
Diluted earnings per share from continuing
$
0.14
$
0.97
-85.6%
$
1.97
$
2.81
-29.9%
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related costs
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.10
Restructuring charges
0.02
0.04
0.15
0.17
Life insurance benefit
-
-
-
(0.10)
Loss on sale of business
1.02
-
1.02
-
Other foreign tax adjustments
-
(0.06)
(0.02)
(0.11)
Purchase accounting expenses
-
-
0.04
-
Diluted earnings per share from continuing
$
1.19
$
0.96
24.0%
$
3.21
$
2.87
12.1%
