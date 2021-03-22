(PRNewsfoto/Standex International Corp...)

SALEM, N.H., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation ("Standex") (NYSE: SXI) today announced that David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company's Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the webcast, interested parties should use the following link:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Oza3-QYIT5Chju2opXgOJg

A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's website for thirty days.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-to-present-at-sidoti--companys-spring-2021-virtual-investor-conference-301253190.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

