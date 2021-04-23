NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a second quarter dividend of $12.50 per preferred share on its Series C Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend payment date is May 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021 or, in each case, as otherwise determined in accordance with the terms of the Series C Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock.
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts
Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-2nd-quarter-preferred-stock-dividend-301276179.html
SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker