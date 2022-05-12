Stanley Consultants has acquired Boulder-based Resilient Analytics, a climate science firm.
BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting engineering firm Stanley Consultants announced today that it has acquired Resilient Analytics (RA). Based in Boulder, Colorado, RA is a global leader in the analysis and application of climate science on the built and natural environment. In alignment with its strategic plan, the acquisition adds specialist adaptation and resiliency capabilities, services and technologies to Stanley's current service offerings, and underpins the firm's commitment to providing data-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) insights, reporting and solutions to its customers and partners.
Future-focused data, models and analytics are critical to prioritizing human safety and capital investments as the world continues to experience the growing impacts of climate change. For Stanley Consultants' energy, infrastructure and federal clients, these include the infrastructure and social responsibility impacts of wildfires; coastal impacts of global warming; extreme heat impacts on environments and assets and physical, security and energy demands on buildings, facilities and bases.
"We are extremely proud to welcome Resilient Analytics to our team, in support of Stanley's long-standing dedication to improving lives," said Kate Harris, Stanley Consultants president, CEO and chair of the board. "RA's team of trusted experts have helped shape the United Nation's climate agenda and worked in more than 50 countries with clients such as the World Bank and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to help understand, mitigate and manage climate risk. Together with Stanley's energy, water, transportation and federal experts, we offer proven, transparent and integrated science-led solutions that can help improve the quality of life of our clients and communities. In welcoming RA, Stanley is even better positioned to deliver on our vision and promise of a sustainable, connected and enriched world."
"I am very excited for Resilient Analytics to be part of the Stanley Consultants team," said Dr. Paul Chinowsky, founder and president of Resilient Analytics. "I am proud of the firm we have built together, that has been at the forefront of addressing climate change around the world. Now, as a part of Stanley, we will continue to address this issue on a greater scale with communities and clients who are working toward climate resiliency and adaptation."
About Stanley Consultants
Improving Lives Since 1913. Stanley Consultants has been helping clients solve essential and complex energy and infrastructure challenges for over 100 years, successfully completing more than 50,000 engagements in 110 countries and all 50 states and U.S. territories. Values-based and purpose-driven, Stanley is an employee-owned company of engineers, scientists, technologists, innovators, and client-service experts who are recognized for their commitment and passion to make a difference. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit http://www.stanleyconsultants.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Keith DuBay, media relations, Stanley Consultants. 303.925.8258. dubaykeith@stanleygroup.com
Key words: Stanley Consultants, Resilient Analytics, acquisition, climate science, climate change, ESG, sustainability, consulting engineering, data analytics, adaptation, resiliency.
SOURCE Stanley Consultants