SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarCom Racing will be partnering with Chariton Valley and Creek Enterprise, LLC for the Hollywood Casino 400 this Sunday October 24th at Kansas Speedway. Chariton Valley will be highlighting their SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions on the #00, which is an advanced HPBX system integrated with your business network and staff to provide superior HD call quality, video conferencing and mobile phone applications that tie your business with customers.
Kirby J. Underberg, President and CEO of Chariton Valley, stated, "Creek Enterprise is assisting Chariton Valley in our growth trajectory. As our construction partner, they help us bring fiber to businesses through their quality fiber installation. We thank Creek for the generous opportunity to be a part of this weekend's NASCAR race and to feature SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions, Chariton Valley's Hosted PBX service, on their sponsored race car."
The SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions ties together your business needs by offering feature-rich solutions, low up-front costs, and a seamless platform. With SHOELACE Unified Communications Hosted PBX, Chariton Valley is delivering a best-in-class phone system that allows you to buy only what you need. In conclusion, they take care of all the details – phones, equipment, installation, training, and ongoing service – so you can focus on your business.
Jason Derby, President of Creek Enterprise, stated, "It is our pleasure to partner with Chariton Valley, Missouri's premier communications provider for nearly 70 years, during this weekend's NASCAR event at the Kansas Speedway. As a strategic customer of ours, we are jointly working to expand Chariton Valley's fiber presence while also sharing the news of their high-quality Hosted PBX service, SHOELACE. SHOELACE is an excellent solution to seamlessly integrate your business voice, video conferencing, and mobile phone environments."
About SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions
SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions, an advanced Hosted PBX system, integrates with small and large business networks to provide superior high-definition call quality, video conferencing and mobile phone applications. The feature-rich, seamless platform and best-in-class phone system simplify and tie together business communications all at an affordable price. SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions is powered by Chariton Valley, Missouri's premier communications provider with nearly 70 years of experience connecting businesses. Learn more at http://www.shoelacecv.com.
About Creek Enterprise, Inc.
Creek Enterprise, Inc., is an integrated information services company which has been in business since 2003. Since our inception, we have seen continued business growth through our focus on developing deep client partnerships, meeting our commitments, and delivering high quality exceptional services. Our team is armed with a unique background, a breadth of experience, and a proven business outcome track record. As a business partner, it is our mission to "Enable the Digital Enterprise" for all our clients by designing, developing, and implementing efficient technical infrastructures through the following integrated portfolio of services:
- IServices: Information Technology services in the areas of Web, Mobile, and Enterprise Application development, along with, Infrastructure design, deployment, and maintenance services
- Commspec: Structured Cabling, VoIP systems, and physical security services in the areas of surveillance and access controls.
- Engineering: Design, Drafting, and GIS for the Outside Plant (OSP) and Inside Plant (ISP) networks within the telecommunications industry
- Telecommunications Construction: Aerial and buried Fiber and Copper construction and maintenance services
- Creek Plastics: Manufacturer of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) communications conduit and pipe to house and protect fiber optic cables as well as other types of data or communication transmission lines.
Headquartered out of Adrian, Michigan, Creek Enterprise has offices in 14 cities across 8 states throughout the United States. For more information, visit the Company's Web site at http://www.creekenterprise.com.
About StarCom Racing
StarCom Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series Team, based in North Carolina was launched in September 2017. SCR purchased a Charter in 2018 and ran a full schedule in 2019. SCR was formed by a collective group of seasoned NASCAR specialists, as well as successful business entrepreneurs from SCR's parent company, StarCom Fiber. For more information on StarCom Racing, please visit http://www.starcomracing.com.
