DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starfire Energy announces the appointment of Lisa Henneberry as independent board member
Starfire Energy, a developer of modular chemical plants for the production of carbon-free ammonia and carbon-free hydrogen, today announced the appointment of Lisa G. Henneberry to their board of directors. Ms. Henneberry will join the company's CEO and CTO along with representatives from AP Ventures and New Energy Technology on the board.
Ms. Henneberry has chaired the global Energy & Natural Resources Group at Squire Patton Boggs for more than a decade and been a partner since 2001. She brings to her new role extensive experience and knowledge of the global energy sector, in power generation, gas and LNG, and industrial and infrastructure projects.
Starfire Energy's 'Rapid Ramp NH3' ammonia synthesis technology produces zero carbon ammonia using only renewable energy, air, and water as inputs. The modular solution is sized to connect directly with renewable energy production, providing a scalable, distributed source of zero carbon ammonia. The company also has their Prometheus Carbon-free Fire, a system to crack ammonia back into hydrogen completing an efficient means of green hydrogen storage and transportation.
Starfire Energy's plants will provide carbon-free fuel to power utility gas turbines and large-scale ships, process heat for industries like steel and cement and fuel cell vehicles. The modular plants are mass-produced and assembled onsite for maximum reliability and quality along with low and repeatable costs.
"We are thrilled to be adding someone of Lisa's stature and reputation to our board. She is a leader in the industry, who for many years has been at the forefront of advising major companies around the world in a dynamic, changing market. Lisa is a welcome addition to our senior ranks, where her diverse insights will have a significant impact," said John LoPorto, Chief Executive Officer of Starfire Energy.
"As we are all increasingly aware of the need for innovative solutions to meet energy demand and combat climate change, Starfire's systems and scalable technology are making sustainability an achievable goal. I look forward to working with Starfire Energy's leadership team," said Lisa Henneberry.
Contact:
Starfire Energy: Jennifer Beach: 303-363-7848; jennifer.beach@starfireenergy.com; http://www.starfireenergy.com
Media Contact
John LoPorto, Starfire Energy, +1 (303) 921-2106, john.loporto@starfireenergy.com
Jennifer Beach, Starfire Energy, 303.363.7848, Jennifer.Beach@starfireenergy.com
SOURCE Starfire Energy