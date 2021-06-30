LOWESTOFT, England, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starfrost is pleased to welcome Liz Harris to further strengthen the Service department within the business.
At the beginning of May, Liz joined the company as Aftercare Manager, a role focused on business development and customer support for Starfrost's clients across the worldwide food processing industry.
Robert Long, Managing Director at Starfrost comments on the new appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Liz at Starfrost, it forms part of our focused efforts to provide the highest levels of customer service within the industry. Her expertise and extensive experience in cooling solutions is an asset to the company, enabling us to increase support and develop the service we provide to our customers."
Liz will be managing and developing long term relationships with customers, from the point of project completion throughout the lifecycle of the system. Working closely with the project and service teams, Liz will implement preventative maintenance, system optimisation and upgrades programmes to meet customer product or processing developments.
With over 20 years of experience working in the cooling industry, Liz is qualified in project management, customer support and health & safety. Liz brings extensive knowledge of food processing equipment to her new role to deliver dedicated support to a global customer base.
Liz Harris, Aftercare Manager at Starfrost, discusses her new position at the company: "Starfrost's core values and focus on innovation is something I want to be part of."
Liz adds: "My professional passion is within the cooling industry so I'm very excited about bringing my skillset to the team to provide dedicated customer support as Aftercare Manager. I am looking forward to developing the role to support the company's continued growth and expand the aftercare service."
