NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StartUp Health, a global company dedicated to achieving health moonshots, today announced that it has appointed industry leader and serial entrepreneur Jamey Edwards as Chief Operating Officer. Edwards will be responsible for scaling the company's moonshot platform as its digital health innovation ecosystem surpasses tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry partners and its connected peer community of founders grows to 1,000+ Health Transformers across nearly 400 companies and 27 countries.
Edwards has served in numerous leadership roles as a serial entrepreneur during his more than 20 year career in healthcare, investment banking, and private equity. He has long been a member of StartUp Health's Health Transformer peer community focusing on the Access to Care and Cost to Zero Moonshots as the CEO & Co-founder of Cloudbreak Health, a pioneer in health disparity solutions, which merged with UpHealth and went public via SPAC in 2021. As a serial social impact entrepreneur, Edwards has been driven by a passion for building mission driven healthcare organizations dedicated to transforming how medicine is provided, consumed, and managed across the continuum of care.
"We are delighted to announce that Jamey Edwards is joining our leadership team at StartUp Health," said Steven Krein, CEO and Co-founder of StartUp Health. "We've been collaborating with Jamey for several years as a leader within our Health Transformer community and he is one of the most batteries-included entrepreneurs we know. His expertise in scaling healthcare companies makes him uniquely qualified to help expand our health moonshot platform and be a force multiplier magnifying our impact on creating healthcare's future."
"Jamey's track record as a serial entrepreneur and battle-tested leadership in digital health is a huge asset to StartUp Health and our entire community of Health Transformers," said Unity Stoakes, President and Co-founder of StartUp Health. "What we are doing at StartUp Health requires a mindset and exponential lens that few have – and Jamey has this Health Transformer Mindset in spades. I'm excited for our entire community and grateful to have him as a partner and leader with us on our journey."
"I am excited to be part of StartUp Health's important mission to improve the health of billions of people around the world over the coming decades and inspired by our strategy to solve the biggest health challenges of our time," said Jamey Edwards. "Being able to write my next chapter as part of an organization with one of the most innovative platforms in existence for value creation in healthcare is a dream come true. Impact is critical to me and I could think of no better way to scale impact than to now help hundreds of Health Transformers live and grow their missions everyday. "
About Jamey Edwards
As a serial entrepreneur, Jamey Edwards has founded, co-founded or led companies in the hospital management, physician outsourcing, and telemedicine space. Until 2021 he was the CEO and Co-founder of Cloudbreak Health, a leading unified telemedicine company currently performing millions of encounters per year in over 2,000 healthcare venues nationwide. Cloudbreak's mission is to #HumanizeHealthcare by leveraging technology to resolve health disparities and ensure health equity for underserved patients across the country. Cloudbreak was recognized as one of the top entrepreneur driven companies in the nation 3x by Entrepreneur Magazine, a Patrick Soon-Shiong Innovation award winner, and as a finalist in the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year program.
Prior to Cloudbreak, Jamey was the CEO of Emergent Medical Associates. During his tenure at EMA, EMA grew into the leading multi-specialty group (ER, Hospitalist, & Anesthesia) in the southwest US & was honored as a 4x INC. 5000, 2x Modern Healthcare Hottest company and 2x Finalist for the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year. He remains with EMA as a Board Member.
Jamey has been recognized throughout healthcare as a thought leader and was named a HIMSS Changemaker, a Top 40 Health Transformer by MM&M magazine, a Medika Life Top Healthcare Digital Influencer, and one of the Top 10 Influential People in Digital Pharma by Pharmaceutical Technology. He has been a featured speaker at conferences across the country including HIMSS, the American Telemedicine Association, DOCSF, and SoCal Bio, among others.
Philanthropically, Jamey is a Board Member with the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Heart Association, the Partners in Care Foundation, PinkSocks.life, a Steering Committee Member for Scale Health, part of the Global Visioneering Health Brain Trust for the X-Prize, an Advisory Board Member of the Los Angeles Kings Hockey Organization, and a member of the Santa Monica Bay Chapter of the Young Presidents Organization.
He graduated as a Tradition Fellow from Cornell University in 1996 and received his MBA from Cornell's Johnson Graduate School of Management in 2003. You can engage with Jamey on Twitter & Instagram: @JameyEdwards
About StartUp Health
StartUp Health is investing in and building a global army of Health Transformers collaborating to achieve health moonshots --- from ending cancer and curing disease, to delivering quality care to everyone in the world. Since 2012, StartUp Health has invested in nearly 400 health innovation companies across 27 countries. Select investments and exits include Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki), Doctor.com (acquired by Press Ganey), Conversa Health (acquired by AmWell), RespondWell (acquired by Zimmer Biomet), wayForward (acquired by Dario Health), Babyscripts, Cala Health, Cityblock Health, Devoted Health, Joint Academy, Quit Genius, and Virta Health.
