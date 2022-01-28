GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2021:
Form 1099 Reference:
(Boxes 1a +
Box 1a
Box 1b
Box 2a
Box 2b
Box 3
Box 5
Record Date
Payable Date
Total
Ordinary
Taxable
Total Capital
Unrecaptured
Nondividend
Section 199A
12/31/2020*
1/15/2021
0.4800
0.2602
0.0054
0.2198
0.0169
0.0000
0.2548
3/31/2021
4/15/2021
0.4800
0.2602
0.0054
0.2198
0.0169
0.0000
0.2548
6/30/2021
7/15/2021
0.4800
0.2602
0.0054
0.2198
0.0169
0.0000
0.2548
9/30/2021
10/15/2021
0.4800
0.2602
0.0054
0.2198
0.0169
0.0000
0.2548
12/31/2021**
1/14/2022
0.4045
0.2192
0.0046
0.1853
0.0142
0.0000
0.2146
Totals
2.3245
1.2600
0.0262
1.0645
0.0818
0.0000
1.2338
(1)
Amounts in 1b are included in 1a
(2)
For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Line 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.4719 and the portion relating to the "Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.4711.
(3)
Amounts in 2b are included in 2a
(4)
Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital
(5)
Amounts in 5 are included in 1a
* The dividend with a record date of 12/31/2020, payable on 1/15/2021 represents the $0.48 per share fourth quarter 2020 dividend that exceeded 2020 tax earnings and thus was not included on the 2020 Form 1099-DIV.
**To the extent that total distributions for the year exceeded 2021 earnings, the portion of the fourth quarter distribution paid in January of 2022 that was equal to that excess will be treated as a 2022 distribution for federal tax purposes and is not included on the 2021 Form 1099.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $76 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $21 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
