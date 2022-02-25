GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.  The Company's fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $91.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $335.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2021 GAAP net income was $447.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $794.1 million, or $2.63 per diluted share.  Distributable Earnings in both periods includes a $191.3 million gain related to the sale of a 20.6% interest in the new affordable housing investment fund during the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.62 and $0.63 per diluted share for the quarter and full year, respectively. For GAAP purposes, the establishment of the fund resulted in a $1.2 billion positive mark-to-market adjustment directly to equity which did not impact earnings.

"2021 was a record investment year at Starwood Property Trust. We leveraged our global multi-cylinder platform to invest $16.7 billion, over 50% more than any previous year. In the fourth quarter alone, we invested $7.1 billion, and closed or committed to close over $3.0 billion after quarter end.  With $24.1 billion of predominately floating rate assets, we remain very well positioned to navigate the current environment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"To fund our record pace of investments and our pipeline, we recently raised $1.7 billion from debt and equity.  With $9.0 billion of available secured financing and corporate debt capacity, we have ample liquidity to take advantage of the significant opportunities we see in the market," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $83 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $24 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Revenues:































Interest income from loans

$            189,723



$           23,512



$              —



$           3,957



$              —



$      217,192



$                 —



$        217,192

Interest income from investment securities

15,971



531





25,023





41,525



(29,312)



12,213

Servicing fees

120







14,628





14,748



(5,748)



9,000

Rental income

1,370





37,653



8,839





47,862





47,862

Other revenues

71



65



60



3,246





3,442



(4)



3,438

Total revenues

207,255



24,108



37,713



55,693





324,769



(35,064)



289,705

Costs and expenses:































Management fees

47









76,010



76,057



3



76,060

Interest expense

61,636



9,755



10,273



5,653



29,432



116,749



(220)



116,529

General and administrative

11,078



4,276



5,103



23,697



4,300



48,454



83



48,537

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

371



1



(60)



66





378





378

Costs of rental operations

421





15,674



4,580





20,675





20,675

Depreciation and amortization

313



101



11,950



3,645





16,009





16,009

Credit loss provision, net

9,397



11,301









20,698





20,698

Other expense















Total costs and expenses

83,263



25,434



42,940



37,641



109,742



299,020



(134)



298,886

Other income (loss):































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs













82,030



82,030

Change in fair value of servicing rights







3,524





3,524



(2,686)



838

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

11,857







30,766





42,623



(43,913)



(1,290)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(10,243)







11,177





934





934

Income from affordable housing fund investments





6,425







6,425





6,425

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,569



1,085





580





3,234



(484)



2,750

(Loss) gain  on sale of investments and other assets, net

(43)



162





12,488





12,607





12,607

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

13,997



370



6,121



744



(4,661)



16,571





16,571

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(346)



96



16



(1)





(235)





(235)

Loss on extinguishment of debt





(5,140)



(91)





(5,231)





(5,231)

Other (loss) income, net

(939)







41





(898)





(898)

Total other income (loss)

15,852



1,713



7,422



59,228



(4,661)



79,554



34,947



114,501

Income (loss) before income taxes

139,844



387



2,195



77,280



(114,403)



105,303



17



105,320

Income tax (provision) benefit

(2,087)



(32)





(173)



1



(2,291)





(2,291)

Net income (loss)

137,757



355



2,195



77,107



(114,402)



103,012



17



103,029

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)





(5,439)



(6,120)





(11,563)



(17)



(11,580)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            137,753



$               355



$         (3,244)



$          70,987



$     (114,402)



$        91,449



$                 —



$          91,449

 

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

 For the three months ended December 31, 2021

 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

137,753



355



(3,244)



70,987



(114,402)



91,449

Add / (Deduct):























Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





4,691







4,691

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,783



1,054



55



950



6,086



9,928

Management incentive fee









51,163



51,163

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(97)





(89)



(108)





(294)

Depreciation and amortization

253



91



12,021



3,779





16,144

Credit loss provision, net

9,397



11,301









20,698

Interest income adjustment for securities

895







5,896





6,791

Extinguishment of debt, net









(247)



(247)

Other non-cash items

2





110



(2,020)



2



(1,906)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:























Loans

10,243







(11,177)





(934)

Securities

(11,857)







(30,766)





(42,623)

Woodstar Fund investments





(6,425)







(6,425)

Derivatives

(16,690)



(429)



(7,927)



(1,514)



7,095



(19,465)

Foreign currency

346



(96)



(16)



1





235

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,569)



(1,085)





(580)





(3,234)

Sales of properties







(12,487)





(12,487)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:























Loans

996







13,287





14,283

Realized credit loss

(7,050)











(7,050)

Securities

(6,138)







(594)





(6,732)

Woodstar Fund investments





7,027







7,027

Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund





196,410







196,410

Derivatives

3,718



217



(34)



503





4,404

Foreign currency

2,340



(91)



16



(1)





2,264

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,888



1,085





455





3,428

Sales of properties







7,508





7,508

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$                       126,213



$                          12,402



$                       202,595



$                          44,119



$                        (50,303)



$                       335,026

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$                              0.41



$                              0.04



$                              0.67



$                              0.15



$                             (0.17)



$                              1.10

 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the year ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Revenues:































Interest income from loans

$            705,499



$           85,057



$              —



$             9,735



$              —



$      800,291



$                 —



$         800,291

Interest income from investment securities

67,589



2,190





96,771





166,550



(121,382)



45,168

Servicing fees

453







58,896





59,349



(20,610)



38,739

Rental income

5,486





234,840



38,505





278,831





278,831

Other revenues

294



293



198



6,278





7,063



(4)



7,059

Total revenues

779,321



87,540



235,038



210,185





1,312,084



(141,996)



1,170,088

Costs and expenses:































Management fees

948







(793)



167,594



167,749



24



167,773

Interest expense

206,353



37,671



59,970



22,543



119,402



445,939



(852)



445,087

General and administrative

42,000



14,557



8,067



88,879



17,472



170,975



327



171,302

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

893



250



(60)



101





1,184





1,184

Costs of rental operations

1,769





92,190



17,708





111,667





111,667

Depreciation and amortization

1,243



402



65,833



15,523





83,001





83,001

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(3,560)



11,895









8,335





8,335

Other expense

31





583



94





708





708

Total costs and expenses

249,677



64,775



226,583



144,055



304,468



989,558



(501)



989,057

Other income (loss):































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs













162,333



162,333

Change in fair value of servicing rights







4,319





4,319



(741)



3,578

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(8,277)







28,221





19,944



(20,331)



(387)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

13,836







55,214





69,050





69,050

Income from affordable housing fund investments





6,425







6,425





6,425

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

6,984



1,160





815





8,959



(207)



8,752

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

16,584



189





22,211





38,984





38,984

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

73,209



1,253



10,155



8,288



(10,542)



82,363





82,363

Foreign currency loss, net

(36,045)



(183)





(64)





(36,292)





(36,292)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(289)



(1,264)



(5,281)



(113)



(481)



(7,428)





(7,428)

Other (loss) income, net

(7,407)



23





70





(7,314)





(7,314)

Total other income (loss)

58,595



1,178



11,299



118,961



(11,023)



179,010



141,054



320,064

Income (loss) before income taxes

588,239



23,943



19,754



185,091



(315,491)



501,536



(441)



501,095

Income tax (provision) benefit

(1,201)



306





(7,775)



1



(8,669)





(8,669)

Net income (loss)

587,038



24,249



19,754



177,316



(315,490)



492,867



(441)



492,426

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(14)





(20,121)



(24,993)





(45,128)



441



(44,687)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            587,024



$           24,249



$           (367)



$         152,323



$     (315,490)



$      447,739



$                 —



$         447,739

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

 For the year ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

587,024



24,249



(367)



152,323



(315,490)



447,739

Add / (Deduct):























Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





19,373







19,373

Non-cash equity compensation expense

7,210



2,217



197



4,129



25,534



39,287

Management incentive fee









70,270



70,270

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(555)





(355)



(166)





(1,076)

Depreciation and amortization

1,003



363



66,101



15,078





82,545

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(3,560)



11,895









8,335

Interest income adjustment for securities

(1,437)







17,301





15,864

Extinguishment of debt, net









(986)



(986)

Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses

(6,495)







405





(6,090)

Other non-cash items

14





(771)



(1,435)



415



(1,777)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:























Loans

(13,836)







(55,214)





(69,050)

Securities

8,277







(28,221)





(19,944)

Woodstar Fund investments





(6,425)







(6,425)

Derivatives

(80,740)



(1,497)



(17,269)



(10,966)



20,346



(90,126)

Foreign currency

36,045



183





64





36,292

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(6,984)



(1,160)





(815)





(8,959)

Sales of properties

(17,693)







(22,210)





(39,903)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:























Loans

45,621







57,723





103,344

Realized credit loss

(14,807)











(14,807)

Securities

(38,180)







2,045





(36,135)

Woodstar Fund investments





7,027







7,027

Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund





196,410







196,410

Derivatives

9,251



217



(138)



5,563





14,893

Foreign currency

12,471



(145)





(64)





12,262

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

11,356



1,160





2,456





14,972

Sales of properties

8,298









12,483





20,781

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$         542,283



$           37,482



$         263,783



$         150,479



$        (199,911)



$         794,116

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$               1.80



$               0.12



$               0.87



$               0.50



$              (0.66)



$               2.63

 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Assets:































Cash and cash equivalents

$                65,064



$                17,011



$                14,136



$                26,700



$                93,861



$             216,772



$                     590



$             217,362

Restricted cash

39,853



43,408



954



20,337





104,552





104,552

Loans held-for-investment, net

13,499,520



2,027,426





9,903





15,536,849





15,536,849

Loans held-for-sale

2,590,005







286,795





2,876,800





2,876,800

Investment securities

1,155,452



31,923





1,165,395





2,352,770



(1,491,786)



860,984

Properties, net

124,503





887,553



154,331





1,166,387





1,166,387

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund





1,040,309







1,040,309





1,040,309

Investments in unconsolidated entities

44,938



26,255





34,160





105,353



(15,256)



90,097

Goodwill



119,409





140,437





259,846





259,846

Intangible assets





34,619



71,064





105,683



(42,119)



63,564

Derivative assets

34,265



128



8



391



13,424



48,216





48,216

Accrued interest receivable

106,251



3,207





947



5,988



116,393



(131)



116,262

Other assets

68,908



14,265



43,420



40,395



21,800



188,788



(162)



188,626

VIE assets, at fair value













61,280,543



61,280,543

Total Assets

$       17,728,759



$          2,283,032



$          2,020,999



$          1,950,855



$             135,073



$       24,118,718



$       59,731,679



$       83,850,397

Liabilities and Equity































Liabilities:































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$                57,267



$                  8,917



$                14,757



$                58,920



$                49,779



$             189,640



$                        56



$             189,696

Related-party payable









76,371



76,371





76,371

Dividends payable









147,624



147,624





147,624

Derivative liabilities

12,870



260





291





13,421





13,421

Secured financing agreements, net

9,097,985



1,225,548



787,396



714,237



773,244



12,598,410



(21,560)



12,576,850

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,210,798



405,318









2,616,116





2,616,116

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,828,590



1,828,590





1,828,590

VIE liabilities, at fair value













59,752,922



59,752,922

Total Liabilities

11,378,920



1,640,043



802,153



773,448



2,875,608



17,470,172



59,731,418



77,201,590

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests





214,915







214,915





214,915

Permanent Equity:































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:































Common stock









3,123



3,123





3,123

Additional paid-in capital

1,735,397



600,412



(365,922)



(388,196)



4,091,685



5,673,376





5,673,376

Treasury stock









(138,022)



(138,022)





(138,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

40,953











40,953





40,953

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,573,374



42,577



1,161,334



1,413,142



(6,697,321)



493,106





493,106

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

6,349,724



642,989



795,412



1,024,946



(2,740,535)



6,072,536





6,072,536

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115





208,519



152,461





361,095



261



361,356

Total Permanent Equity

6,349,839



642,989



1,003,931



1,177,407



(2,740,535)



6,433,631



261



6,433,892

Total Liabilities and Equity

$       17,728,759



$          2,283,032



$          2,020,999



$          1,950,855



$             135,073



$       24,118,718



$       59,731,679



$       83,850,397

 

