GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.  The Company's second quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $116.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $153.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

"We are pleased to report another very active quarter growing our total portfolio to a record of $19.3 billion. Our diversified business remains extremely well positioned with strong asset performance across our cylinders and a growing investment pipeline. We executed two CLOs totaling $1.8 billion during the quarter, further reducing our mark to market financing exposure in an effort to build a fortress balance sheet. With continued recovery in the commercial real estate markets, the unrealized gains across our owned real estate portfolio have reached a record level of over $4.00 a share, providing stability, liquidity and power to invest opportunistically," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. 

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $72 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $19 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Revenues:































Interest income from loans

$

165,697





$

21,171





$





$

2,404





$





$

189,272





$





$

189,272



Interest income from investment securities

17,190





555









25,668









43,413





(32,765)





10,648



Servicing fees

110













16,365









16,475





(5,611)





10,864



Rental income

1,419









65,410





10,290









77,119









77,119



Other revenues

74





69





44





2,777









2,964









2,964



Total revenues

184,490





21,795





65,454





57,504









329,243





(38,376)





290,867



Costs and expenses:































Management fees

300













224





28,716





29,240





10





29,250



Interest expense

48,356





9,694





16,863





5,789





29,171





109,873





(220)





109,653



General and administrative

10,411





3,532





1,028





25,720





4,489





45,180





85





45,265



Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

179





249









(21)









407









407



Costs of rental operations

433









25,922





4,376









30,731









30,731



Depreciation and amortization

311





100





17,901





4,165









22,477









22,477



Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,447)





603

















(11,844)









(11,844)



Other expense































Total costs and expenses

47,543





14,178





61,714





40,253





62,376





226,064





(125)





225,939



Other income (loss):































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

























12,509





12,509



Change in fair value of servicing rights













460









460





839





1,299



Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(9,402)













(12,585)









(21,987)





23,495





1,508



Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

12,329













33,538









45,867









45,867



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,996





(70)









(507)









1,419





807





2,226



(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(1,019)





27









9,723









8,731









8,731



(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(4,945)





112





(372)





(5,731)





927





(10,009)









(10,009)



Foreign currency gain (loss), net

2,715





(62)





(25)





(1)









2,627









2,627



Loss on extinguishment of debt

(221)





(939)









(22)









(1,182)









(1,182)



Other (loss) income, net

(5,504)





2









29









(5,473)









(5,473)



Total other income (loss)

(4,051)





(930)





(397)





24,904





927





20,453





37,650





58,103



Income (loss) before income taxes

132,896





6,687





3,343





42,155





(61,449)





123,632





(601)





123,031



Income tax benefit (provision)

8,043





(58)









(4,632)









3,353









3,353



Net income (loss)

140,939





6,629





3,343





37,523





(61,449)





126,985





(601)





126,384



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)









(4,914)





(5,757)









(10,675)





601





(10,074)



Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

140,935





$

6,629





$

(1,571)





$

31,766





$

(61,449)





$

116,310





$





$

116,310



Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

140,935





$

6,629





$

(1,571)





$

31,766





$

(61,449)





$

116,310



Add / (Deduct):























Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units









4,914













4,914



Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,859





440





57





1,190





6,051





9,597



Management incentive fee

















5,031





5,031



Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(196)









(88)





(58)









(342)



Depreciation and amortization

251





90





17,969





3,812









22,122



Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,447)





603

















(11,844)



Interest income adjustment for securities

(861)













3,662









2,801



Extinguishment of debt, net

















(247)





(247)



Other non-cash items

6









(262)





205









(51)



Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:























Loans

(12,329)













(33,538)









(45,867)



Securities

9,402













12,585









21,987



Derivatives

3,594





(173)





(1,401)





4,927





1,532





8,479



Foreign currency

(2,715)





62





25





1









(2,627)



(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,996)





70









507









(1,419)



Sales of properties













(9,723)









(9,723)



Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:























Loans

11,062













30,623









41,685



Securities

(18,088)













(2,779)









(20,867)



Derivatives

(2,546)









(34)





(718)









(3,298)



Foreign currency

6,518





(31)





(25)





(1)









6,461



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

4,444





(70)









776









5,150



Sales of properties













4,975









4,975



Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

126,893





$

7,620





$

19,584





$

48,212





$

(49,082)





$

153,227



Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.42





$

0.02





$

0.07





$

0.16





$

(0.16)





$

0.51



 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Revenues:































Interest income from loans

$

336,290





$

39,979





$





$

3,578





$





$

379,847





$





$

379,847



Interest income from investment securities

35,575





1,119









46,608









83,302





(61,044)





22,258



Servicing fees

234













28,821









29,055





(9,789)





19,266



Rental income

2,758









130,514





20,185









153,457









153,457



Other revenues

164





162





84





2,859









3,269









3,269



Total revenues

375,021





41,260





130,598





102,051









648,930





(70,833)





578,097



Costs and expenses:































Management fees

615













446





66,904





67,965





21





67,986



Interest expense

92,651





18,535





32,695





11,238





58,319





213,438





(411)





213,027



General and administrative

21,744





6,974





2,051





44,160





8,800





83,729





172





83,901



Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

364





249









(21)









592









592



Costs of rental operations

910









49,882





8,684









59,476









59,476



Depreciation and amortization

618





200





36,001





8,132









44,951









44,951



Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,976)





1,176

















(11,800)









(11,800)



Other expense

31









583





71









685









685



Total costs and expenses

103,957





27,134





121,212





72,710





134,023





459,036





(218)





458,818



Other income (loss):































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

























52,254





52,254



Change in fair value of servicing rights













1,205









1,205





(702)





503



Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(11,452)













(5,415)









(16,867)





18,069





1,202



Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

1,615













34,774









36,389









36,389



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

3,749





(324)









82









3,507





453





3,960



Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

16,674





27









9,723









26,424









26,424



Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

21,196





796





4,352





3,552





(5,916)





23,980









23,980



Foreign currency loss, net

(8,879)





(111)









(64)









(9,054)









(9,054)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

(289)





(1,246)





(141)





(22)









(1,698)









(1,698)



Other (loss) income, net

(5,504)





23









29









(5,452)









(5,452)



Total other income (loss)

17,110





(835)





4,211





43,864





(5,916)





58,434





70,074





128,508



Income (loss) before income taxes

288,174





13,291





13,597





73,205





(139,939)





248,328





(541)





247,787



Income tax benefit (provision)

6,538





(150)









(5,265)









1,123









1,123



Net income (loss)

294,712





13,141





13,597





67,940





(139,939)





249,451





(541)





248,910



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(7)









(9,991)





(11,765)









(21,763)





541





(21,222)



Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

294,705





$

13,141





$

3,606





$

56,175





$

(139,939)





$

227,688





$





$

227,688



 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

294,705





$

13,141





$

3,606





$

56,175





$

(139,939)





$

227,688



Add / (Deduct):























Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units









9,991













9,991



Non-cash equity compensation expense

3,640





740





88





2,071





13,368





19,907



Management incentive fee

















18,154





18,154



Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(360)









(177)





(58)









(595)



Depreciation and amortization

498





181





36,130





7,415









44,224



Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,976)





1,176

















(11,800)



Interest income adjustment for securities

(2,161)













7,657









5,496



Extinguishment of debt, net

















(493)





(493)



Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses

(6,495)













405









(6,090)



Other non-cash items

9









(599)





412





415





237



Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:























Loans

(1,615)













(34,774)









(36,389)



Securities

11,452













5,415









16,867



Derivatives

(23,577)





(918)





(7,847)





(4,792)





10,845





(26,289)



Foreign currency

8,879





111









64









9,054



(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(3,749)





324









(82)









(3,507)



Sales of properties

(17,693)













(9,723)









(27,416)



Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:























Loans

25,615













35,295









60,910



Realized credit loss

(7,757)





















(7,757)



Securities

(20,949)













(1,003)









(21,952)



Derivatives

(596)









(69)





877









212



Foreign currency

11,302





(41)









(64)









11,197



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

7,662





(324)









1,740









9,078



Sales of properties

8,298













4,975









13,273



Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

274,132





$

14,390





$

41,123





$

72,005





$

(97,650)





$

304,000



Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.92





$

0.05





$

0.14





$

0.24





$

(0.33)





$

1.02



 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Assets:































Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,651





$

31,695





$

28,088





$

22,618





$

110,904





$

253,956





$

611





$

254,567



Restricted cash

60,416





25,840





6,681





13,072









106,009









106,009



Loans held-for-investment, net

11,068,406





1,694,109









857









12,763,372









12,763,372



Loans held-for-sale

494,113





85,875









381,689









961,677









961,677



Investment securities

951,036





33,881









1,145,485









2,130,402





(1,456,836)





673,566



Properties, net

124,916









1,941,500





177,153









2,243,569









2,243,569



Intangible assets









37,361





69,910









107,271





(42,078)





65,193



Investment in unconsolidated entities

43,717





24,770









42,954









111,441





(14,652)





96,789



Goodwill





119,409









140,437









259,846









259,846



Derivative assets

12,472









124





92





22,927





35,615









35,615



Accrued interest receivable

102,086





5,307









495





6,031





113,919





(119)





113,800



Other assets

81,621





11,497





91,158





42,237





14,977





241,490





13





241,503



VIE assets, at fair value

























63,493,796





63,493,796



Total Assets

$

12,999,434





$

2,032,383





$

2,104,912





$

2,036,999





$

154,839





$

19,328,567





$

61,980,735





$

81,309,302



Liabilities and Equity































Liabilities:































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

38,973





$

8,464





$

45,231





$

40,245





$

49,260





$

182,173





$

53





$

182,226



Related-party payable

















26,393





26,393





38





26,431



Dividends payable

















139,457





139,457









139,457



Derivative liabilities

31,530





1,118









413









33,061









33,061



Secured financing agreements, net

5,751,375





957,605





1,872,043





742,811





630,578





9,954,412





(21,750)





9,932,662



Collateralized loan obligations, net

2,000,073





404,599

















2,404,672









2,404,672



Unsecured senior notes, net

















1,737,383





1,737,383









1,737,383



VIE liabilities, at fair value

























62,001,710





62,001,710



Total Liabilities

7,821,951





1,371,786





1,917,274





783,469





2,583,071





14,477,551





61,980,051





76,457,602



Equity:































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:































Common stock

















2,952





2,952









2,952



Additional paid-in capital

878,471





629,130





16,967





(218,645)





3,942,567





5,248,490









5,248,490



Treasury stock

















(138,022)





(138,022)









(138,022)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

41,310





















41,310









41,310



Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,257,587





31,467





(47,694)





1,316,994





(6,235,729)





(677,375)









(677,375)



Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,177,368





660,597





(30,727)





1,098,349





(2,428,232)





4,477,355









4,477,355



Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115









218,365





155,181









373,661





684





374,345



Total Equity

5,177,483





660,597





187,638





1,253,530





(2,428,232)





4,851,016





684





4,851,700



Total Liabilities and Equity

$

12,999,434





$

2,032,383





$

2,104,912





$

2,036,999





$

154,839





$

19,328,567





$

61,980,735





$

81,309,302



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-reports-results-for-the-quarter-ended-june-30-2021-301349045.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

