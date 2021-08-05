GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company's second quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $116.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $153.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.
"We are pleased to report another very active quarter growing our total portfolio to a record of $19.3 billion. Our diversified business remains extremely well positioned with strong asset performance across our cylinders and a growing investment pipeline. We executed two CLOs totaling $1.8 billion during the quarter, further reducing our mark to market financing exposure in an effort to build a fortress balance sheet. With continued recovery in the commercial real estate markets, the unrealized gains across our owned real estate portfolio have reached a record level of over $4.00 a share, providing stability, liquidity and power to invest opportunistically," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $72 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $19 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$
165,697
$
21,171
$
—
$
2,404
$
—
$
189,272
$
—
$
189,272
Interest income from investment securities
17,190
555
—
25,668
—
43,413
(32,765)
10,648
Servicing fees
110
—
—
16,365
—
16,475
(5,611)
10,864
Rental income
1,419
—
65,410
10,290
—
77,119
—
77,119
Other revenues
74
69
44
2,777
—
2,964
—
2,964
Total revenues
184,490
21,795
65,454
57,504
—
329,243
(38,376)
290,867
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
300
—
—
224
28,716
29,240
10
29,250
Interest expense
48,356
9,694
16,863
5,789
29,171
109,873
(220)
109,653
General and administrative
10,411
3,532
1,028
25,720
4,489
45,180
85
45,265
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
179
249
—
(21)
—
407
—
407
Costs of rental operations
433
—
25,922
4,376
—
30,731
—
30,731
Depreciation and amortization
311
100
17,901
4,165
—
22,477
—
22,477
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(12,447)
603
—
—
—
(11,844)
—
(11,844)
Other expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total costs and expenses
47,543
14,178
61,714
40,253
62,376
226,064
(125)
225,939
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
12,509
12,509
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
460
—
460
839
1,299
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(9,402)
—
—
(12,585)
—
(21,987)
23,495
1,508
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
12,329
—
—
33,538
—
45,867
—
45,867
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,996
(70)
—
(507)
—
1,419
807
2,226
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(1,019)
27
—
9,723
—
8,731
—
8,731
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(4,945)
112
(372)
(5,731)
927
(10,009)
—
(10,009)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
2,715
(62)
(25)
(1)
—
2,627
—
2,627
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(221)
(939)
—
(22)
—
(1,182)
—
(1,182)
Other (loss) income, net
(5,504)
2
—
29
—
(5,473)
—
(5,473)
Total other income (loss)
(4,051)
(930)
(397)
24,904
927
20,453
37,650
58,103
Income (loss) before income taxes
132,896
6,687
3,343
42,155
(61,449)
123,632
(601)
123,031
Income tax benefit (provision)
8,043
(58)
—
(4,632)
—
3,353
—
3,353
Net income (loss)
140,939
6,629
3,343
37,523
(61,449)
126,985
(601)
126,384
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
—
(4,914)
(5,757)
—
(10,675)
601
(10,074)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
140,935
$
6,629
$
(1,571)
$
31,766
$
(61,449)
$
116,310
$
—
$
116,310
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
140,935
$
6,629
$
(1,571)
$
31,766
$
(61,449)
$
116,310
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
4,914
—
—
4,914
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,859
440
57
1,190
6,051
9,597
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
5,031
5,031
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(196)
—
(88)
(58)
—
(342)
Depreciation and amortization
251
90
17,969
3,812
—
22,122
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(12,447)
603
—
—
—
(11,844)
Interest income adjustment for securities
(861)
—
—
3,662
—
2,801
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(247)
(247)
Other non-cash items
6
—
(262)
205
—
(51)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(12,329)
—
—
(33,538)
—
(45,867)
Securities
9,402
—
—
12,585
—
21,987
Derivatives
3,594
(173)
(1,401)
4,927
1,532
8,479
Foreign currency
(2,715)
62
25
1
—
(2,627)
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(1,996)
70
—
507
—
(1,419)
Sales of properties
—
—
—
(9,723)
—
(9,723)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
11,062
—
—
30,623
—
41,685
Securities
(18,088)
—
—
(2,779)
—
(20,867)
Derivatives
(2,546)
—
(34)
(718)
—
(3,298)
Foreign currency
6,518
(31)
(25)
(1)
—
6,461
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
4,444
(70)
—
776
—
5,150
Sales of properties
—
—
—
4,975
—
4,975
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$
126,893
$
7,620
$
19,584
$
48,212
$
(49,082)
$
153,227
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$
0.42
$
0.02
$
0.07
$
0.16
$
(0.16)
$
0.51
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$
336,290
$
39,979
$
—
$
3,578
$
—
$
379,847
$
—
$
379,847
Interest income from investment securities
35,575
1,119
—
46,608
—
83,302
(61,044)
22,258
Servicing fees
234
—
—
28,821
—
29,055
(9,789)
19,266
Rental income
2,758
—
130,514
20,185
—
153,457
—
153,457
Other revenues
164
162
84
2,859
—
3,269
—
3,269
Total revenues
375,021
41,260
130,598
102,051
—
648,930
(70,833)
578,097
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
615
—
—
446
66,904
67,965
21
67,986
Interest expense
92,651
18,535
32,695
11,238
58,319
213,438
(411)
213,027
General and administrative
21,744
6,974
2,051
44,160
8,800
83,729
172
83,901
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
364
249
—
(21)
—
592
—
592
Costs of rental operations
910
—
49,882
8,684
—
59,476
—
59,476
Depreciation and amortization
618
200
36,001
8,132
—
44,951
—
44,951
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(12,976)
1,176
—
—
—
(11,800)
—
(11,800)
Other expense
31
—
583
71
—
685
—
685
Total costs and expenses
103,957
27,134
121,212
72,710
134,023
459,036
(218)
458,818
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
52,254
52,254
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
1,205
—
1,205
(702)
503
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(11,452)
—
—
(5,415)
—
(16,867)
18,069
1,202
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
1,615
—
—
34,774
—
36,389
—
36,389
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
3,749
(324)
—
82
—
3,507
453
3,960
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
16,674
27
—
9,723
—
26,424
—
26,424
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
21,196
796
4,352
3,552
(5,916)
23,980
—
23,980
Foreign currency loss, net
(8,879)
(111)
—
(64)
—
(9,054)
—
(9,054)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(289)
(1,246)
(141)
(22)
—
(1,698)
—
(1,698)
Other (loss) income, net
(5,504)
23
—
29
—
(5,452)
—
(5,452)
Total other income (loss)
17,110
(835)
4,211
43,864
(5,916)
58,434
70,074
128,508
Income (loss) before income taxes
288,174
13,291
13,597
73,205
(139,939)
248,328
(541)
247,787
Income tax benefit (provision)
6,538
(150)
—
(5,265)
—
1,123
—
1,123
Net income (loss)
294,712
13,141
13,597
67,940
(139,939)
249,451
(541)
248,910
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(7)
—
(9,991)
(11,765)
—
(21,763)
541
(21,222)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
294,705
$
13,141
$
3,606
$
56,175
$
(139,939)
$
227,688
$
—
$
227,688
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
294,705
$
13,141
$
3,606
$
56,175
$
(139,939)
$
227,688
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
9,991
—
—
9,991
Non-cash equity compensation expense
3,640
740
88
2,071
13,368
19,907
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
18,154
18,154
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(360)
—
(177)
(58)
—
(595)
Depreciation and amortization
498
181
36,130
7,415
—
44,224
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(12,976)
1,176
—
—
—
(11,800)
Interest income adjustment for securities
(2,161)
—
—
7,657
—
5,496
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(493)
(493)
Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses
(6,495)
—
—
405
—
(6,090)
Other non-cash items
9
—
(599)
412
415
237
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(1,615)
—
—
(34,774)
—
(36,389)
Securities
11,452
—
—
5,415
—
16,867
Derivatives
(23,577)
(918)
(7,847)
(4,792)
10,845
(26,289)
Foreign currency
8,879
111
—
64
—
9,054
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(3,749)
324
—
(82)
—
(3,507)
Sales of properties
(17,693)
—
—
(9,723)
—
(27,416)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
25,615
—
—
35,295
—
60,910
Realized credit loss
(7,757)
—
—
—
—
(7,757)
Securities
(20,949)
—
—
(1,003)
—
(21,952)
Derivatives
(596)
—
(69)
877
—
212
Foreign currency
11,302
(41)
—
(64)
—
11,197
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
7,662
(324)
—
1,740
—
9,078
Sales of properties
8,298
—
—
4,975
—
13,273
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$
274,132
$
14,390
$
41,123
$
72,005
$
(97,650)
$
304,000
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$
0.92
$
0.05
$
0.14
$
0.24
$
(0.33)
$
1.02
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of June 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,651
$
31,695
$
28,088
$
22,618
$
110,904
$
253,956
$
611
$
254,567
Restricted cash
60,416
25,840
6,681
13,072
—
106,009
—
106,009
Loans held-for-investment, net
11,068,406
1,694,109
—
857
—
12,763,372
—
12,763,372
Loans held-for-sale
494,113
85,875
—
381,689
—
961,677
—
961,677
Investment securities
951,036
33,881
—
1,145,485
—
2,130,402
(1,456,836)
673,566
Properties, net
124,916
—
1,941,500
177,153
—
2,243,569
—
2,243,569
Intangible assets
—
—
37,361
69,910
—
107,271
(42,078)
65,193
Investment in unconsolidated entities
43,717
24,770
—
42,954
—
111,441
(14,652)
96,789
Goodwill
—
119,409
—
140,437
—
259,846
—
259,846
Derivative assets
12,472
—
124
92
22,927
35,615
—
35,615
Accrued interest receivable
102,086
5,307
—
495
6,031
113,919
(119)
113,800
Other assets
81,621
11,497
91,158
42,237
14,977
241,490
13
241,503
VIE assets, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
63,493,796
63,493,796
Total Assets
$
12,999,434
$
2,032,383
$
2,104,912
$
2,036,999
$
154,839
$
19,328,567
$
61,980,735
$
81,309,302
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$
38,973
$
8,464
$
45,231
$
40,245
$
49,260
$
182,173
$
53
$
182,226
Related-party payable
—
—
—
—
26,393
26,393
38
26,431
Dividends payable
—
—
—
—
139,457
139,457
—
139,457
Derivative liabilities
31,530
1,118
—
413
—
33,061
—
33,061
Secured financing agreements, net
5,751,375
957,605
1,872,043
742,811
630,578
9,954,412
(21,750)
9,932,662
Collateralized loan obligations, net
2,000,073
404,599
—
—
—
2,404,672
—
2,404,672
Unsecured senior notes, net
—
—
—
—
1,737,383
1,737,383
—
1,737,383
VIE liabilities, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
62,001,710
62,001,710
Total Liabilities
7,821,951
1,371,786
1,917,274
783,469
2,583,071
14,477,551
61,980,051
76,457,602
Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
—
—
—
—
2,952
2,952
—
2,952
Additional paid-in capital
878,471
629,130
16,967
(218,645)
3,942,567
5,248,490
—
5,248,490
Treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(138,022)
(138,022)
—
(138,022)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
41,310
—
—
—
—
41,310
—
41,310
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
4,257,587
31,467
(47,694)
1,316,994
(6,235,729)
(677,375)
—
(677,375)
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
5,177,368
660,597
(30,727)
1,098,349
(2,428,232)
4,477,355
—
4,477,355
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
115
—
218,365
155,181
—
373,661
684
374,345
Total Equity
5,177,483
660,597
187,638
1,253,530
(2,428,232)
4,851,016
684
4,851,700
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
12,999,434
$
2,032,383
$
2,104,912
$
2,036,999
$
154,839
$
19,328,567
$
61,980,735
$
81,309,302
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-reports-results-for-the-quarter-ended-june-30-2021-301349045.html
