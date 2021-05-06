GREENWICH, Conn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company's first quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $111.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $150.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.
"We benefited from a strong start to the year with $2.7 billion of capital deployed in the first quarter across our business cylinders, including $2.2 billion in Commercial Lending, bringing our post-COVID capital deployment to $5.7 billion. The credit performance of our diversified business lines coupled with our robust liquidity position gave us the confidence to continue our strong pace of investment activity. Eleven years into our journey, the LTV of our loan book remains low at 60.1%, and we continue to provide an attractive yield in a low rate world," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"After quarter end, we closed two CLOs totaling $1.8 billion: our inaugural Infrastructure CLO for $500 million and our second CRE CLO for $1.3 billion. These financings allowed us to further de-risk our balance sheet and diversify our funding sources.
"After a year of unprecedented distress which led to record volume in our special servicer, LNR was upgraded by Fitch to its highest servicer rating and is the only CMBS special servicer at this level globally. We are extremely proud of this achievement which recognizes the strength and tenure of our team, years of operating at the highest level, our commitment to technology and our exemplary performance," commented Jeff DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended March 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Infrastructure
Investing
Lending
Lending
Property
and Servicing
Securitization
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$
170,593
$
18,808
$
—
$
1,174
$
—
$
190,575
$
—
$
190,575
Interest income from investment securities
18,385
564
—
20,940
—
39,889
(28,279)
11,610
Servicing fees
124
—
—
12,456
—
12,580
(4,178)
8,402
Rental income
1,339
—
65,104
9,895
—
76,338
—
76,338
Other revenues
90
93
40
82
—
305
—
305
Total revenues
190,531
19,465
65,144
44,547
—
319,687
(32,457)
287,230
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
315
—
—
222
38,188
38,725
11
38,736
Interest expense
44,295
8,841
15,832
5,449
29,148
103,565
(191)
103,374
General and administrative
11,333
3,442
1,023
18,440
4,311
38,549
87
38,636
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
185
—
—
—
—
185
—
185
Costs of rental operations
477
—
23,960
4,308
—
28,745
—
28,745
Depreciation and amortization
307
100
18,100
3,967
—
22,474
—
22,474
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(529)
573
—
—
—
44
—
44
Other expense
31
—
583
71
—
685
—
685
Total costs and expenses
56,414
12,956
59,498
32,457
71,647
232,972
(93)
232,879
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
39,745
39,745
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
745
—
745
(1,541)
(796)
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(2,050)
—
—
7,170
—
5,120
(5,426)
(306)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(10,714)
—
—
1,236
—
(9,478)
—
(9,478)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,753
(254)
—
589
—
2,088
(354)
1,734
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
17,693
—
—
—
—
17,693
—
17,693
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
26,141
684
4,724
9,283
(6,843)
33,989
—
33,989
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(11,594)
(49)
25
(63)
—
(11,681)
—
(11,681)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(68)
(307)
(141)
—
—
(516)
—
(516)
Other income, net
—
21
—
—
—
21
—
21
Total other income (loss)
21,161
95
4,608
18,960
(6,843)
37,981
32,424
70,405
Income (loss) before income taxes
155,278
6,604
10,254
31,050
(78,490)
124,696
60
124,756
Income tax provision
(1,505)
(92)
—
(633)
—
(2,230)
—
(2,230)
Net income (loss)
153,773
6,512
10,254
30,417
(78,490)
122,466
60
122,526
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
—
(5,077)
(6,008)
—
(11,088)
(60)
(11,148)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood
$
153,770
$
6,512
$
5,177
$
24,409
$
(78,490)
$
111,378
$
—
$
111,378
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended March 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial
and
Residential
Infrastructure
Investing
Lending
Lending
Property
and Servicing
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
153,770
$
6,512
$
5,177
$
24,409
$
(78,490)
$
111,378
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
5,077
—
—
5,077
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,781
300
31
881
7,317
10,310
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
13,123
13,123
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(164)
—
(89)
—
—
(253)
Depreciation and amortization
247
91
18,161
3,603
—
22,102
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(529)
573
—
—
—
44
Interest income adjustment for securities
(1,300)
—
—
3,995
—
2,695
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(246)
(246)
Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses
(6,495)
—
—
405
—
(6,090)
Other non-cash items
3
—
(337)
207
415
288
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
10,714
—
—
(1,236)
—
9,478
Securities
2,050
—
—
(7,170)
—
(5,120)
Derivatives
(27,171)
(745)
(6,446)
(9,719)
9,313
(34,768)
Foreign currency
11,594
49
(25)
63
—
11,681
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(1,753)
254
—
(589)
—
(2,088)
Sales of properties
(17,693)
—
—
—
—
(17,693)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
14,553
—
—
4,672
—
19,225
Realized credit loss
(7,757)
—
—
—
—
(7,757)
Securities
(2,861)
—
—
1,776
—
(1,085)
Derivatives
1,950
—
(35)
1,595
—
3,510
Foreign currency
4,784
(10)
25
(63)
—
4,736
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
3,218
(254)
—
964
—
3,928
Sales of properties
8,298
—
—
—
—
8,298
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$
147,239
$
6,770
$
21,539
$
23,793
$
(48,568)
$
150,773
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted
$
0.49
$
0.02
$
0.07
$
0.08
$
(0.16)
$
0.50
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of March 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Infrastructure
Investing
Lending
Lending
Property
and Servicing
Securitization
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
56,629
$
7,873
$
39,791
$
29,064
$
217,049
$
350,406
$
784
$
351,190
Restricted cash
69,882
27,973
6,672
14,197
—
118,724
—
118,724
Loans held-for-investment, net
10,733,752
1,586,808
—
933
—
12,321,493
—
12,321,493
Loans held-for-sale
587,037
89,368
—
168,226
—
844,631
—
844,631
Investment securities
969,968
34,951
—
1,106,000
—
2,110,919
(1,432,632)
678,287
Properties, net
93,718
—
1,954,880
196,150
—
2,244,748
—
2,244,748
Intangible assets
—
—
38,833
70,857
—
109,690
(42,918)
66,772
Investment in unconsolidated entities
47,514
24,840
—
44,435
—
116,789
(15,882)
100,907
Goodwill
—
119,409
—
140,437
—
259,846
—
259,846
Derivative assets
13,088
—
162
320
24,459
38,029
—
38,029
Accrued interest receivable
97,853
3,310
—
274
408
101,845
(132)
101,713
Other assets
61,677
7,107
85,740
44,719
9,646
208,889
(16)
208,873
VIE assets, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
62,367,110
62,367,110
Total Assets
$
12,731,118
$
1,901,639
$
2,126,078
$
1,815,612
$
251,562
$
18,826,009
$
60,876,314
$
79,702,323
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
$
37,206
$
16,010
$
44,184
$
24,110
$
56,614
$
178,124
$
91
$
178,215
Related-party payable
—
—
—
—
36,135
36,135
—
36,135
Dividends payable
—
—
—
—
138,906
138,906
—
138,906
Derivative liabilities
33,190
1,310
—
305
—
34,805
—
34,805
Secured financing agreements, net
6,502,059
1,259,813
1,871,026
653,222
631,655
10,917,775
(21,843)
10,895,932
Collateralized loan obligations, net
931,178
—
—
—
—
931,178
—
931,178
Unsecured senior notes, net
—
—
—
—
1,735,658
1,735,658
—
1,735,658
VIE liabilities, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
60,896,709
60,896,709
Total Liabilities
7,503,633
1,277,133
1,915,210
677,637
2,598,968
13,972,581
60,874,957
74,847,538
Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
—
—
—
—
2,943
2,943
—
2,943
Additional paid-in capital
1,074,553
599,666
25,905
(298,098)
3,823,011
5,225,037
—
5,225,037
Treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(138,022)
(138,022)
—
(138,022)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
41,654
—
—
—
—
41,654
—
41,654
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
4,111,160
24,840
(40,641)
1,285,229
(6,035,338)
(654,750)
—
(654,750)
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders'
5,227,367
624,506
(14,736)
987,131
(2,347,406)
4,476,862
—
4,476,862
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
—
225,604
150,844
—
376,566
1,357
377,923
Total Equity
5,227,485
624,506
210,868
1,137,975
(2,347,406)
4,853,428
1,357
4,854,785
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
12,731,118
$
1,901,639
$
2,126,078
$
1,815,612
$
251,562
$
18,826,009
$
60,876,314
$
79,702,323
