Staytuned has acquired Moonship, the leading AI-enabled personalized discounts app for Shopify merchants.
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staytuned, the software company that provides a suite of revenue-growth tools for Shopify merchants, has completed the acquisition of Moonship, a Shopify app that creates AI-based personalized discounts for on-the-fence shoppers.
"We wanted to find an app that would unearth a new channel to take out the guesswork to determine which customers needed a little nudge to purchase. After using Moonship with a few of our partner merchants, we quickly realized they had the best product in the ecosystem. Top merchants like Aura Bora, ILYSM, and Nutracelle found an uplift in revenue within days of installing Moonship. The set-up is a breeze, nearly any merchant can get this installed, customized, and live in just a few minutes—unlocking hidden revenue right away! We are all about merchant-friendly tools, especially those that can unlock additional revenue the same day the app is installed!" said Lauralynn Drury, VP of Experience at Staytuned.
Staytuned currently serves 19,000 ecommerce merchants across its portfolio of apps. The mission of the company is to enable merchants to unlock efficient and scalable growth using user-friendly tools — Moonship was a clear fit.
"After extensive product iteration and testing, our team discovered that expiring discounts targeted to at-risk, on-the-fence customers offered a true and unique unlock for Shopify merchants to supercharge both conversion rate and customer growth. Moonship was purpose-built for Shopify merchants that seek to offset the growing costs of paid marketing and diversify their growth channels. We've been fortunate to work with some incredible brands over the past few years and are very excited to partner with Staytuned to further our mission to enable Shopify merchants across the world to profitably and effortlessly scale their businesses," said Craig Campbell, CTO, and Co-founder of Moonship.
Moonship started in November of 2020 with the mission to help Shopify merchants capture revenue they were leaving on the table by converting on-the-fence shoppers visiting the online store. Merchants can see an increase in conversion of ~20-30% when using Moonship. The app is pretty simple – it identifies at-risk, on-the-fence site visitors (those who are determined to be likely to leave the site without purchasing) and shows them a personalized discount pop-up that appears on the product detail page which entices the visitors to convert before they bounce.
About Staytuned
Staytuned builds, acquires, and grows Shopify apps that enable ecommerce merchants to grow their business faster and more efficiently. We support our apps with scalable and reliable technology and processes and serve our merchants with empathy, humanity, and respect. Today, over 19,000 stores are using one or more of our apps to accelerate their business.
Media Contact
Deb Mukherjee, Staytuned Digital, 1 6466062893, marketing@staytuned.digital
SOURCE Staytuned Digital