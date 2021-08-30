SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STChealth and NCPDP today announced their strategic alliance to operationalize NCPDP's National Facilitator Model which can provide pharmacists and prescribers with real-time prescription, testing, immunization, and related information at the point of care to support patient health interventions during public health crises such as COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic. The NCPDP National Facilitator Model powered by STChealth and NCPDP Standards™ provides actionable data in real-time using existing, interoperable industry standards.
"Healthcare providers working on the front lines of public health crises, such as COVID-19 and the burgeoning opioid epidemic, need actionable tools enabling them to access and share timely information to prevent and slow the spread of disease," explained Lee Ann Stember, NCPDP President & CEO. "Through our consensus building process, NCPDP developed a standards-based National Facilitator Model that will support public health efforts to monitor national disease diagnosis and progression and intervene and track treatment and vaccination success."
NCPDP has been collaborating with industry leaders, NCPDP membership and government agencies to educate use of the NCPDP National Facilitator Model to help pharmacists and prescribers combat the opioid crisis by providing access to real-time prescription data and alerts of potential abuse or misuse. The model can also be used to address the imperative for real-time, standardized data accessible across the healthcare ecosystem to support a robust clinical and public policy response to emerging public health crises. The model leverages the Universal Patient Identifier (UPI), powered by Experian Health UIM and NCPDP Standards™, which supports patient data integrity as well as patient safety and interoperability.
"Partnering with NCPDP as a standards development organization was very important to us and establishes support for collaboration through the industry in promoting STC|ONE Pharmacy Clinical Services, which is at the forefront of vaccine intelligence," explained Mike Popovich, CEO. "We are committed to solving large-scale health problems through our innovative approach to healthcare technology that promotes a single source of truth, not only for COVID-19 and opioids, but for all disease states. We minimize incomplete and stagnant data, as well as provide seamless integration for pharmacies and providers that ultimately enhances clinical documentation and billing. NCPDP and STChealth are committed to reducing the burden for medical and pharmacy providers by enabling enhanced interoperability and giving providers more time to focus on their patients."
STChealth's experience as a leader in vaccine intelligence and scalable data solutions aligned with NCPDP's standardization expertise has established a timely collaboration to hit COVID-19 head on and beyond in developing solutions for the common good.
About STChealth
STChealth's mission is to eradicate vaccine preventable disease and empower individuals through our innovative technology and service solutions. We deliver on our mission through passion and innovation, through teamwork and inclusion, through superior client service and products, and a relentless pursuit of the next "big idea" that will advance immunization intelligence. Starting with developing the first Immunization Information System (IIS) and over 33 years of experience in the immunization ecosystem, STChealth is positioned today to support more than 1/3 of COVID-19 vaccinations reported in the U.S. through our network of over 54,000 Providers and Pharmacy Partners. More information can be found at http://www.STChealth.com.
About NCPDP
Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.
