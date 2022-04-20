FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter 2022 Performance Highlights:

  • Record steel shipments of 2.9 million tons
  • Record net sales of $5.6 billion
  • Record operating income of $1.5 billion and net income of $1.1 billion
  • Record steel fabrication operating income of $467 million and near record shipments of 210,000 tons
  • Record cash flow from operations of $819 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion
  • Increased first quarter 2022 cash dividends by 31 percent and repurchased $389 million of the company's common stock, representing 3 percent of its outstanding shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced first quarter 2022 financial results. The company reported first quarter 2022 net sales of $5.6 billion and net income of $1.1 billion, or $5.71 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's first quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $1.2 billion, or $6.02 per diluted share.

  • Costs of approximately $84 million, or $0.31 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with the continued startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Comparatively, the company's sequential fourth quarter 2021 earnings were $5.49 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings of $5.78 per diluted share excluding additional performance-based companywide compensation of approximately $0.08 per diluted share, a contribution to the company's charitable foundation of $0.04 per diluted share, and costs of $0.18 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill. Prior year first quarter earnings were $2.03 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings of $2.10 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.07 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill.

"The team delivered another tremendous performance, achieving record quarterly operating and financial performance, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our first quarter 2022 operating income was $1.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion. This record performance displays the power of our highly diversified, value-added, circular manufacturing model — as the strength in our steel fabrication operations more than offset moderation in our flat roll steel business, as realized hot roll coil selling values declined from peak 2021 levels during the quarter. Flat roll steel prices have recently firmed with extending delivery lead-times, related to strong demand dynamics, coupled with higher input costs and global flat roll steel supply disruptions. The automotive, construction, and industrial sectors continue to lead steel demand. We are also starting to see a significant increase in steel demand from the energy sector.

"We also achieved record cash flow from operations of $819 million in the first quarter 2022, while at the same time increasing shareholder distributions, investing in growth, and supporting increased working capital needs based on market dynamics and increased volume," said Millett. "In February, we increased our quarterly cash dividend by 31 percent and authorized an additional $1.25 billion share repurchase program, reflecting our confidence in the consistency and strength of cash generation capabilities, in alignment with our growth initiatives.

"The teams achieved strong operating and financial results across all of our operating platforms," continued Millett. "First quarter operating income from our steel and metals recycling operations remained very strong at $1.2 billion and $48 million, respectively. Earnings from our steel fabrication operations soared to $467 million, more than the entirety of full-year 2021 record results, based on significantly higher realized selling values and a continued strong construction demand environment. Steel joist and deck pricing and order activity continues to be robust, supporting our continued record order backlog with higher forward pricing."  

First Quarter 2022 Comments

First quarter 2022 operating income for the company's steel operations remained strong at $1.2 billion, but lower than record sequential fourth quarter results of $1.4 billion. The decline in earnings resulted from metal spread compression within the company's flat roll operations, as hot roll coil pricing moderated. Alternatively, pricing and metal spreads expanded within the company's long product steel businesses. The first quarter 2022 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased just over $100 sequentially to $1,561 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $16 sequentially to $474 per ton.

First quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations remained strong at $48 million slightly above fourth quarter sequential results, based on improved metal spread offsetting modestly lower shipments.

The company's steel fabrication operations reported record operating income of $467 million in the first quarter 2022, almost double sequential fourth quarter results, as significantly higher selling values and strong shipments, more than offset marginally higher steel input costs. The non-residential construction sector remains strong, resulting in a record order backlog with record forward-pricing for the company's steel fabrication platform. The company anticipates this momentum to continue through 2022 based on these dynamics.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $819 million during the quarter. The company also invested $159 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $51 million, and repurchased $389 million of its outstanding common stock representing three percent of its outstanding stock, while maintaining strong liquidity of $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Outlook

"We remain confident that market conditions are in place for domestic steel consumption to continue to be strong this year and into 2023," said Millett. "Order entry activity continues to be robust across all of our businesses. We believe steel prices will remain supported by strong demand, balanced customer inventory levels, and elevated raw material costs. We believe the automotive, industrial, and energy sectors will remain solid steel consumers this year, with demand from the construction sector at the lead. Our steel fabrication operations order backlog remains at record volume and forward pricing levels. This combined with continued robust order activity and broad customer optimism, supports strong overall demand dynamics for the construction industry. We believe this overall momentum will continue and that our second quarter 2022 consolidated earnings should represent another record quarterly performance.

"We believe there are strong drivers for our continued growth and remain in a position of strength. Operations continue to ramp at our new Sinton Flat Roll Steel Mill. The team has done a great job with commissioning and starting up the steel mill. Based on our current forecast, we estimate 2022 shipments to be in the range of 1.5 million tons. We are also investing approximately $500 million to build four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability, a set of which will be located onsite at our new Texas steel mill, providing our new Texas steel mill with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat roll steel divisions. The other two lines will be placed at our Heartland Flat Roll Division located in Terre Haute, Indiana to support growing coated flat roll steel demand in the region and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations. Based on current plans, we believe these four lines will begin operating mid-2023.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We are competitively positioned and focused to generate long-term sustainable value," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 operating and financial results on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 27, 2022.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations or regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance, (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits required to operate our businesses; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impact of impairment charges.

More specifically, refer to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors — SEC Filings". 

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)













































Three Months Ended



Three Months





March 31,



Ended





2022



2021



Dec. 31, 2021





















Net sales



$

5,569,902



$

3,544,597



$

5,310,657

Costs of goods sold





3,787,389





2,744,331





3,548,820

      Gross profit





1,782,513





800,266





1,761,837





















Selling, general and administrative expenses





152,015





149,781





182,290

Profit sharing





128,469





48,848





143,243

Amortization of intangible assets





7,162





7,438





7,178

      Operating income





1,494,867





594,199





1,429,126





















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





16,669





17,269





12,338

Other expense (income), net





20,468





10,071





7,940

      Income before income taxes





1,457,730





566,859





1,408,848





















Income tax expense





350,376





128,104





313,151

      Net income





1,107,354





438,755





1,095,697

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(3,423)





(8,248)





(5,192)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.



$

1,103,931



$

430,507



$

1,090,505









































Basic earnings per share attributable to



















   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders



$

5.74



$

2.04



$

5.53





















Weighted average common shares outstanding





192,158





211,015





197,346





















Diluted earnings per share attributable to



















   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the



















   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive



$

5.71



$

2.03



$

5.49





















Weighted average common shares



















   and share equivalents outstanding





193,241





212,254





198,794









































Dividends declared per share



$

0.34



$

0.26



$

0.26

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)































March 31,





December 31,

Assets

2022





2021



(unaudited)









Current assets













   Cash and equivalents

$

1,189,528





$

1,243,868

   Accounts receivable, net



2,363,668







1,916,434

   Inventories



3,516,815







3,531,130

   Other current assets



79,624







209,591

      Total current assets



7,149,635







6,901,023















Property, plant and equipment, net



4,827,962







4,751,430















Intangible assets, net



288,183







295,345















Goodwill



453,088







453,835















Other assets



337,769







129,601

      Total assets

$

13,056,637





$

12,531,234

Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities













   Accounts payable

$

1,213,558





$

1,280,555

   Income taxes payable



229,360







13,746

   Accrued expenses



579,338







835,894

   Current maturities of long-term debt



68,390







97,174

      Total current liabilities



2,090,646







2,227,369















Long-term debt



3,010,109







3,008,702















Deferred income taxes



856,790







854,905















Other liabilities



120,918







120,087

      Total liabilities



6,078,463







6,211,063















Commitments and contingencies



























Redeemable noncontrolling interests



227,914







211,414















Equity













   Common stock



649







649

   Treasury stock, at cost



(3,050,497)







(2,674,267)

   Additional paid-in capital



1,204,023







1,218,933

   Retained earnings



8,800,883







7,761,417

   Accumulated other comprehensive income



9,296







(2,091)

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity



6,964,354







6,304,641

   Noncontrolling interests



(214,094)







(195,884)

      Total equity



6,750,260







6,108,757

      Total liabilities and equity

$

13,056,637





$

12,531,234

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



























Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022



2021













Operating activities:











   Net income

$

1,107,354



$

438,755













   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by











      operating activities:











      Depreciation and amortization



87,546





86,919

      Equity-based compensation



16,519





17,040

      Deferred income taxes



2,632





66,744

      Other adjustments



11,157





(662)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:











         Accounts receivable



(447,234)





(394,545)

         Inventories



14,315





(374,588)

         Other assets



19,402





5,828

         Accounts payable



(75,971)





360,681

         Income taxes receivable/payable



341,905





59,593

         Accrued expenses



(258,657)





(3,574)

      Net cash provided by operating activities



818,968





262,191













Investing activities:











   Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(159,330)





(309,863)

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



(222,480)





-

   Other investing activities



410





390

      Net cash used in investing activities



(381,400)





(309,473)













Financing activities:











   Issuance of current and long-term debt



319,779





297,441

   Repayment of current and long-term debt



(349,272)





(304,284)

   Dividends paid



(50,699)





(52,729)

   Purchase of treasury stock



(389,190)





-

   Other financing activities



(22,527)





(16,598)

      Net cash used in financing activities



(491,909)





(76,170)













Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(54,341)





(123,452)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,249,369





1,374,122

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,195,028



$

1,250,670

























Supplemental disclosure information:











   Cash paid for interest

$

9,168



$

11,315

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

9,948



$

2,142

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

























First Quarter











2022





2021

Q4 2021

External Net Sales

















   Steel





$

3,762,496



$

2,510,684

3,786,221

   Steel Fabrication







929,981





256,985

680,006

   Metals Recycling







579,625





470,007

550,674

   Other







297,800





306,921

293,756

Consolidated Net Sales





$

5,569,902



$

3,544,597

5,310,657

Operating Income

















   Steel





$

1,166,945



$

641,439

1,366,880

   Steel Fabrication







466,916





9,895

237,639

   Metals Recycling







48,146





53,933

43,581









1,682,007





705,267

1,648,100



















   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets







(7,162)





(7,438)

(7,178)

   Profit sharing expense







(128,469)





(48,848)

(143,243)

   Non-segment operations







(51,509)





(54,782)

(68,553)

Consolidated Operating Income





$

1,494,867



$

594,199

1,429,126



















Adjusted EBITDA

















      Net income





$

1,107,354



$

438,755

1,095,697

      Income taxes







350,376





128,104

313,151

      Net interest expense







16,055





16,815

11,999

      Depreciation







78,790





77,888

77,438

      Amortization of intangible assets







7,162





7,438

7,178

      Noncontrolling interest (a)







(3,272)





(8,422)

(5,242)

EBITDA







1,556,465





660,578

1,500,221

      Non-cash adjustments

















         Unrealized (gains) losses







300





(6,852)

(2,856)

         Inventory valuation





11,125





109

6,101

         Equity-based compensation







19,794





10,210

20,948

Adjusted EBITDA





$

1,587,684



$

664,045

1,524,414

Other Operating Information

















   Steel

















      Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)





$

1,561



$

1,041

1,662

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)





$

474



$

372

490



















      Flat Roll shipments

















         Butler, Columbus, and Sinton Flat Roll divisions







1,551,845





1,496,531

1,416,890

         Steel Processing divisions (d)







411,653





422,850

404,733

      Long Product shipments

















         Structural and Rail Division







466,821





478,687

460,651

         Engineered Bar Products Division







226,053





200,628

199,546

         Roanoke Bar Division







143,619





136,420

132,318

         Steel of West Virginia







94,837





87,158

86,381

                                      Total Shipments (Tons)







2,894,828





2,822,274

2,700,519



















                            External Shipments (Tons) (b)







2,409,763





2,410,817

2,277,865



















                              Steel Mill Production (Tons)







2,508,184





2,476,939

2,395,437

   Metals Recycling

















      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)







260,890





280,809

274,479

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)







1,265,222





1,395,843

1,275,062

            External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)





437,228





437,182

434,335

   Steel Fabrication

















      Average sales price (Per ton)





$

4,424



$

1,406

3,325

   Shipments (Tons)







210,237





184,243

204,497



















(a)   Net of income tax expense (benefit) on noncontrolling interests.

(b)   Represents all steel operations

(c)   Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our electric arc furnace steel mills

(d)   Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-reports-record-first-quarter-2022-results-301529486.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.