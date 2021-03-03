ORLANDO, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Only months after opening new offices in Tampa, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn. Steinger, Greene & Feiner has is expanded their offices to include Orlando, Fla.
The new firm offices are located 5401 South Kirkman Road, Suite 310, Orlando, FL 32819.
Firm founder and partner Michael Steinger is excited about the move and hopes that Orlando welcomes the firm much like Tampa and Nashville have already.
"We've served the injured in Florida for over 24 years and we think that now is a great time to open offices in Orlando. Our track record speaks to the unwavering commitment we bring to every city we eventually call home."
That track record is impressive. Over the past 24 years, Steinger, Greene & Feiner has collected more than $1 Billion and fought for more than 32,000 clients.
The decision to open a new office in Orlando now was made with the community in mind. Michael says, "Right now, all over the state of Florida, people are unsure what the future holds. It's up to law firms like ours to provide a sense of right and wrong and to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. Especially the vulnerable, sick, and injured."
Steinger, Greene & Feiner is already a household name in South Florida, where residents from the Treasure Coast all the way down to Miami can sing the firm's T.V. jingle from memory. The expansion further solidifies the firm's commitment to ensure that personal injury victims are treated fairly, and justice is always upheld.
Yes, the pandemic has had a notable effect on the economy in Florida, but the partners at Steinger, Greene & Feiner see the expansion as another means to keep Orlando strong and aid in the overall recovery of the city and state.
Although, that's not the only reason partners and lawyers from the firm are excited to move to Orlando. Some happily admit that their kids are excited about trips to Disney World and Universal Studios. The lure of the Magic Kingdom is just too irresistible.
About:
SINCE 1997, Steinger, Greene & Feiner has been serving and defending the rights of victims who have been injured due to the negligence of others. The firm's legal team with more than 45 attorneys is committed to representing and fighting for injury victims' best interests, giving each client insight into the law and their rights. Steinger, Greene & Feiner specializes in all personal injuries, such as auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, and truck accidents, workers' compensation, slip and fall, and wrongful death. Learn more about the Orlando Personal Injury Law Firm: https://www.injurylawyers.com/orlando/.
