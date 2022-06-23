Award-winning space industry leader joins global aerospace engineering services innovator
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar Solutions, Inc., the global aerospace engineering services leader, has named Michael Hollis, Jr. as Vice President, Civil Sector. He joins the senior executive team of the woman-owned and woman-led company that delivers high-impact engineering services to intelligence, defense, civil, commercial, and international customers.
In announcing his appointment, Stellar Solutions CEO Janet Grondin said, "Stellar Solutions is proud to welcome Michael Hollis to our leadership constellation. With 20 years of award-winning experience in the space industry, his systems engineering expertise and business development acumen will support our growth and mission to solve customers' critical needs."
Hollis joins the company with an extensive career in publicly-traded global engineering companies. Most recently he served as Program Director of Intelligence Community Systems Solutions at Jacobs (previously KEYW). Prior to 2020, he led a successful 16-plus year career at Northrop Grumman Corporation, where he was promoted several times, most recently to Business Development Manager. He also served as Program Manager for a substantial classified program, and as Systems Engineering and Integration Test Lead.
He was twice awarded Black Engineer of the Year awards at Northrop Grumman, both for Outstanding Young Alumni and as a Science Spectrum Trailblazer.
Inspiring a pipeline of young people is a passion for Hollis. Earlier in his career while at Aerospace Corporation, he was Chairman of the Robert Herndon Science Competition to encourage STEM interest among lower-income and minority middle and high school students. He also served as Aerospace Corporation's Black Caucus Vice Chairman, and later in his career participated in the Jacobs Leadership Development Program. Through DiscoverE he has conducted engineering workshops in schools, and has supported educational programs for homeless youth.
Hollis has also supported the broader community through organizations including Habitat for Humanity and the Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals.
He holds an MBA from University of Maryland, College Park, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University. He currently serves on the Clemson University's Honors College Advisory Board.
Stellar Solutions is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides systems engineering capabilities and strategic support for global communications, remote sensing, national defense, and space exploration. These solutions to customer critical needs connect technology and customers across multiple domains. With physical operations throughout the U.S. and the globe, Stellar Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills. stellarsolutions.com
