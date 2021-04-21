PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar Solutions, a global aerospace and systems engineering leader, has announced a leadership restructure across its multiple sectors further enhancing its boundary-crossing core value and drawing upon the collective strength of its long-standing leadership team in solving some of the most complex issues facing its commercial and government clients.
Effective May 1, 2021, Janet Grondin, Vice President of Defense Programs, will assume leadership of the Intelligence Programs Sector; Walt Eilers, Vice President of Intelligence Programs, will assume leadership of the Civil Programs Sector, and Jennifer Luce will be promoted to Vice President and will assume leadership of the Defense Programs Sector.
At the same time, the company reinforced the remarkable strength of its broader leadership team whose members are continuing in their Business Sectors: Vice President and head of Commercial Programs, Melissa Farrell; Vice President and head of Government Programs Kevin Girkins; Vice President and head of Defense Support and Cyber Strategies (DSC) Punch Moulton, and Stellar Solutions Executive Vice President Richard Rogers who remains in the crucial integration role across all of Stellar Solutions' Sectors.
"We at Stellar Solutions have built our reputation on the collective well of expertise drawn from some of the best minds in the industries we serve. We are proud to offer our clients both the extraordinary talent and breadth of this team," said Stellar Solutions CEO Michael Lencioni.
Stellar Solutions was founded with the core value of enabling clients to "cross boundaries" across sectors to access the range of industry perspectives and knowledge that together drive innovation. Founded 26 years ago, the company's mission was to deliver high-impact solutions while satisfying customer needs by ensuring that Stellar Solutions' highly trained experts are in their dream jobs.
"Even as we have grown substantially across the nation and globally, we are an agile, entrepreneurial company at our core. It's thanks to these talented leaders and our teams of outstanding engineers that we can anticipate industry change and position our clients to succeed in their missions," Lencioni added.
Janet Grondin was promoted to VP of Defense Programs in 2020, becoming responsible for Stellar Solutions' technology, management, and expert solutions for Department of Defense customers related to space and missile systems for national protection and security. She joined Stellar Solutions in 2018 from Northrop Grumman, following 25 years in the Air Force in senior leadership positions.
Walt Eilers, VP of Intelligence Programs since 2018, has managed strategic, business and operational performance of global national security space programs, joining Stellar Solutions in 2004. Prior, Walt retired from the United States Air Force in 2004 following a distinguished 23-year career serving in a variety of leadership positions.
Jennifer Luce was previously Director of Space Systems at Stellar Solutions. She joined Stellar Solutions in 2013 as a Senior Systems Engineer from the U.S. Air Force, where she retired after a distinguished 20-year career as a program manager for a wide variety of Air Force and NRO space and launch systems.
About Stellar Solutions, Inc. Stellar Solutions is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides rapid-response capabilities related to global surveillance and cyber-security, space exploration, risk management, and technology optimization. These solutions to clients' critical needs involve satellites in space, sensors on Earth, and intricate technology connections across multiple frontiers. With physical operations in California, Colorado, the greater Washington DC area, London and France as well as employees throughout the U.S. and the globe, Stellar Solutions has become a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills to dozens of significant programs. QuakeFinder, Stellar Solutions' humanitarian R&D division, pursues earthquake prediction models. http://www.stellarsolutions.com
