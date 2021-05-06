HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Management Commentary
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report that our first quarter net investment income of $0.26 per share covered our dividend of $0.25 per share. Core net investment income was $0.28 per share. Our portfolio at fair value grew to over $714 million, largely due to strong deployment of $93 million during the period. We are seeing a robust pipeline in early 2021 and have already closed $19 million of investments since the end of the first quarter. We also continue to have available capital at favorable terms in which to grow through our SBIC licenses and our issuance of $100 million of institutional bonds at a 4.875% coupon. These bonds are due in March 2026, and the proceeds were used to retire our bonds maturing in 2022 while providing approximately $50 million of new capital for investment."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Q1-21
Q1-20
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$5.06
$0.26
$6.24
$0.32
Core net investment income (1)
5.38
0.28
5.56
0.29
Net realized gains on investments
0.46
0.02
1.30
0.07
Loss on debt extinguishment
(0.54)
(0.03)
-
-
Total realized income(2)
4.98
0.25
7.54
0.39
Distributions
(4.87)
(0.25)
(6.62)
(0.34)
Net unrealized appreciation
(depreciation) on investments
0.12
0.01
(51.50)
(2.65)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gains
on investments in taxable subsidiaries
(0.17)
(0.01)
0.03
0.00
Net increase in net assets resulting
from operations
$4.94
0.25
(43.94)
(2.26)
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,486,003
19,429,480
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes,
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains (losses) on investments, including
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Investments at fair value
$714.5
$653.4
Total assets
$747.8
$674.9
Net assets
$273.4
$273.4
Shares outstanding
19,486,003
19,486,003
Net asset value per share
$14.03
$14.03
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
New investments
$93.4
$61.5
Repayments of investments
(33.6)
(31.8)
Net activity
$59.8
$29.7
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Number of portfolio company investments
70
66
Number of debt investments
55
51
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)
Cash
7.7%
7.8%
Payment-in-kind ("PIK')
0.1%
0.0%
Fee amortization
0.5%
0.5%
Total
8.3%
8.3%
Weighted average yield on total investments (4)
Cash
7.3%
7.4%
Payment-in-kind ("PIK')
0.1%
0.0%
Fee amortization
0.4%
0.5%
Total
7.8%
7.9%
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt
(4)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 totaled $14.0 million and $15.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, totaled $8.9 million and $9.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.0 million and $2.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.0 million and $1.3 million, capital gains incentive fees (reversal) totaled $0.1 million and ($0.9) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $4.3 million and $4.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.2 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.9 million, respectively.
Net investment income was $5.1 million and $6.2 million, or $0.26 and $0.32 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 of 19,486,003 and 19,429,480, respectively.
The capital gains incentive fee of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.28 per share; and for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, of $0.1 million and ($51.5) million, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had realized gains of $0.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively.
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.9 million and ($43.9) million, or $0.25 and ($2.26) per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 of 19,486,003 and 19,429,480, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2021 and 2020, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $230.0 and $220.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of March 31, 2021, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had $165.5 million and $174.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.
On January 14, 2021, we issued $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The 2026 Notes will mature on March 30, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option on or after December 31, 2025 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Interest is payable semi-annually beginning September 30, 2021. We used the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem our $48.9 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.75% fixed-rate notes due 2022 and repay a portion of the amount outstanding under the Credit Facility.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our operating activities used cash of $57.1 million primarily in connection with purchases and origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $69.0 million, due to the issuance of our 2026 Notes offset by the repayment of our 2022 Notes and net repayments on our Credit Facility.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $27.9 million, primarily in connection with the purchase and origination of new portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $46.8 million, due to borrowings under our Credit Facility.
Distributions
During the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.25 per share and $0.34 per share ($4.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
On January 14, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of BFC Solmetex, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Bonded Filter Co. LLC, a subsidiary of BFC Solmetex, LLC, for total proceeds of $1.2 million.
On January 29, 2021, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, a provider of technology integration and installation of Automated Teller Machines / Integrated Teller Machines ("ATM" / "ITM"), maintenance services, and security solutions. Additionally, we invested $4.8 million in the structured equity of the company.
On February 1, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Tailwind Core Investor, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On February 11, 2021, we invested $7.2 million in the first lien term loan of Time Manufacturing Acquisition, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.
On February 19, 2021, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of CEATI International, Inc., a provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.
On March 1, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of a provider of aerospace products for the U.S. military / government, air medical, and high-end VIP aircraft end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.
On March 2, 2021, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TradePending, LLC, a provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising intelligence solutions for auto dealerships. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.
On March 5, 2021, we invested $11.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC, a provider of tech-enabled donor targeting and strategic digital fundraising services for non-profit and political organizations. Additionally, we invested $1 million in the equity of the company.
On March 15, 2021, we invested $10.5 million in the first lien term loan of Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC, a provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services to refineries and petrochemical plants. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.
On March 18, 2021, we converted $0.1 million of common equity into preferred equity and invested an additional $0.1 million of preferred equity in Bromford Holdings, L.P., an existing portfolio company. Additionally, on March 29, 2021 we invested $1.0 million in the second lien term loan of the company.
On March 29, 2021, we received full repayment on the second lien term loan of National Trench Safety, LLC for total proceeds of $10.0 million. In addition, we received $0.9 million in full realization of the investment NTS Investors, LP, resulting in a $0.4 million gain.
On March 31, 2021, we invested $4.0 million in the first lien term loan of Munch's Supply LLC, an existing portfolio company.
Events/Financial Information Subsequent to March 31, 2021
On April 22, 2021, we received full repayment on the unsecured term loan of Skopos Financial, LLC for total proceeds of $14.0 million.
On April 26, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in both the unfunded revolver and delayed draw term loan of an HVAC and plumbing designer, installer, and service provider for new/existing DCs, fulfilment sortation facilities, and warehouses.
On April 28, 2021, we invested $7.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.0 million in the unfunded revolver of Unicat Catalyst, LLC, a global formulator and distributor of heterogeneous, consumable catalyst products primarily serving the refinery, petrochemical, and other end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of May 6, 2021 was $186.0 million.
SBA-guaranteed Debentures
The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of May 6, 2021 was $220.0 million.
SBIC II Subsidiary
On April 13, 2021, we contributed $15.0 million to the SBIC II subsidiary, bringing total contributed capital to $50.0 million.
Distributions Declared
On April 19, 2021, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of April 2021, May 2021 and June 2021 as follows:
Declared
Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Payment Date
Amount per Share
4/19/2021
4/29/2021
4/30/2021
5/14/2021
$
0.0833
4/19/2021
5/27/2021
5/28/2021
6/15/2021
$
0.0833
4/19/2021
6/29/2021
6/30/2021
7/15/2021
$
0.0833
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM, Central Standard Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 800-367-2403 (domestic). Use passcode 9320687. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, May 15, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 9320687. The replay will also be available on the company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
March 31,
2021
December 31,
(Unaudited)
2020
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value
(amortized cost of $719,546,960 and $658,628,966,
respectively)
$
714,464,472
$
653,424,495
Cash and cash equivalents
30,449,635
18,477,602
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
210,442
215,929
Interest receivable
2,152,217
2,189,448
Other receivables
25,495
25,495
Deferred offering costs
—
90,000
Prepaid expenses
456,315
487,188
Total Assets
$
747,758,576
$
674,910,157
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
97,765,674
$
48,307,518
Credit facility payable
163,342,988
171,728,405
SBA-guaranteed debentures
205,285,585
173,167,496
Dividends payable
1,623,187
—
Management fees payable
1,963,861
2,825,322
Income incentive fees payable
122,499
681,660
Capital gains incentive fees payable
604,302
521,021
Interest payable
1,825,427
2,144,085
Unearned revenue
475,222
523,424
Administrative services payable
389,005
391,491
Deferred tax liability
527,394
359,590
Income tax payable
92,726
724,765
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
311,821
174,731
Total Liabilities
$
474,329,691
$
401,549,508
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
273,428,885
$
273,360,649
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares
authorized; 19,486,003 issued and outstanding
for both periods)
$
19,486
$
19,486
Paid-in capital
276,026,667
276,026,667
Accumulated undistributed deficit
(2,617,268)
(2,685,504)
Net Assets
$
273,428,885
$
273,360,649
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
747,758,576
$
674,910,157
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.03
$
14.03
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the
For the
three
three
months ended
months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
13,512,777
$
14,849,588
Other income
475,087
411,457
Total Investment Income
$
13,987,864
$
15,261,045
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
2,963,861
$
2,719,054
Valuation fees
128,353
109,833
Administrative services expenses
453,389
466,935
Income incentive fees
—
1,339,637
Capital gains incentive fees (reversal)
83,281
(880,913)
Professional fees
268,965
386,714
Directors' fees
91,500
132,250
Insurance expense
117,507
93,071
Interest expense and other fees
4,323,478
4,292,204
Income tax expense
239,981
196,795
Other general and administrative expenses
256,918
166,003
Total Operating Expenses
$
8,927,233
$
9,021,583
Net Investment Income
$
5,060,631
$
6,239,462
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments
$
462,228
$
1,296,793
Loss on debt extinguishment
$
(539,250)
$
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
121,983
$
(51,504,946)
(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized gain
on investments
$
(167,804)
$
28,959
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
Resulting from Operations
$
4,937,788
$
(43,939,732)
Net Investment Income Per Share
$
0.26
$
0.32
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting
from Operations Per Share
$
0.25
$
(2.26)
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
19,486,003
19,429,480
Distributions Per Share
$
0.25
$
0.34
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
For the
For the
three
three
months ended
months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
Net investment income
$
5,060,631
$
6,239,462
Net realized gain on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments
462,228
1,296,793
Loss on debt extinguishment
(539,250)
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
121,983
(51,504,946)
(Provision) benefit for taxes on unrealized appreciation
on investments
(167,804)
28,959
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting
from Operations
$
4,937,788
$
(43,939,732)
Stockholder Distributions From:
Net investment income
$
(4,869,552)
$
(6,619,297)
Total Distributions
$
(4,869,552)
$
(6,619,297)
Capital Share Transactions
Issuance of common stock
$
—
$
4,930,467
Sales load
—
(5,681)
Offering costs
—
(18,169)
Partial share transactions
—
(96)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From
Capital Share Transactions
$
—
$
4,906,521
Total Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
$
68,236
$
(45,652,508)
Net Assets at Beginning of Period
$
273,360,649
$
270,571,173
Net Assets at End of Period
$
273,428,885
$
224,918,665
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For the
For the
three
three
months ended
months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$
4,937,788
$
(43,939,732)
Adjustments to reconcile net increase (decrease) in net assets
from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(93,290,837)
(61,533,313)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
33,473,269
31,763,595
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(121,983)
51,504,946
Increase in investments due to PIK
(118,329)
(537,284)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(521,051)
(538,019)
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
167,804
(28,959)
Amortization of loan structure fees
114,583
149,978
Amortization of deferred financing costs
122,460
82,874
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
233,814
171,275
Net realized gain on investments
(455,560)
(1,296,793)
Loss on debt extinguishment
539,250
—
Changes in other assets and liabilities
(Decrease) increase in interest receivable
37,231
(1,058,214)
Decrease in prepaid expenses
30,873
43,923
(Decrease) increase in management fees payable
(861,461)
23,274
Decrease in incentive fees payable
(559,161)
(126,396)
Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable
83,281
(880,913)
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
(2,486)
18,949
Decrease in interest payable
(318,658)
(1,405,298)
(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue
(48,202)
154,391
Decrease in income tax payable
(632,039)
(747,600)
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
137,090
295,218
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(57,052,324)
$
(27,884,098)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
—
$
4,794,995
Sales load for commons stock issued
—
(5,681)
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
—
(18,169)
Stockholder distributions paid
(3,246,365)
(6,445,020)
Repayment of Notes Payable
(48,875,000)
—
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
100,000,000
—
Financing costs from bond issuance
(2,238,553)
—
Proceeds from SBA Debentures
33,500,000
—
Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures
(1,615,725)
—
Borrowings under Credit Facility
113,300,000
74,450,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(121,800,000)
(26,000,000)
Partial Share Redemption
—
(96)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
69,024,357
$
46,776,029
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
11,972,033
$
18,891,931
Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period
18,477,602
16,133,315
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
30,449,635
$
35,025,246
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
4,166,438
$
5,291,684
Excise tax paid
870,000
940,000
Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
—
135,472
Increase in distribution payable
1,623,187
38,805
Decrease in deferred offering costs for Notes Payable offering
(90,000)
—
Gain on conversion of equity investment
6,668
—
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
ended
ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Net investment income
$5,060,631
$6,239,462
Capital gains incentive fee
$83,281
$(880,913)
Income tax expense
$239,981
$196,795
Core net investment income
$5,383,893
$5,555,344
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.26
$0.32
Core net investment income per share
$0.28
$0.29
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
ended
ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Net investment income
$5,060,631
$6,239,462
Net Realized Gain
$462,228
$1,296,793
Loss on debt extinguishment
$(539,250)
$-
Total Realized Net Investment Income
$4,983,609
$7,536,255
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.26
$0.32
Realized net investment income per share
$0.25
$0.39
