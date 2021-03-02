FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a specialized consulting firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes communications issues, has promoted Stephanie Grau to Account Executive. Based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL., Grau will manage a variety of accounts, cultivate media relationships and conduct media outreach, identify media opportunities and do in-depth industry research.
Grau is a recent graduate of the University of Michigan — Ann Arbor, where she earned a BA in English with a minor in Business Administration. Throughout her undergraduate career, she was heavily involved with research and interned at multiple media and tech companies, including a Fortune 1000 company.
"Stephanie's energy, creativity and can-do attitude give her an edge that is invaluable to our team. She is a tireless, dedicated employee with an incredible work ethic," said Red Banyan Chief Operating Officer Robbin Lubbehusen. "She is great fit for our team."
Established in 2010, Red Banyan is renowned nationally and internationally as the go-to option for crisis communications. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Red Banyan also has offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Its LA hub was recently launched in September 2020 to better serve celebrity crisis clients and others on the West Coast. Red Banyan also provides litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services.
Grau added: "I'm thrilled at the opportunity to expand my responsibilities and continue to grow as a PR professional. I look forward to advancing my career at one of the leading global crisis communications agencies."
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a specialized communications firm and crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal-pr firm Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com, become a fan on the Red Banyan Facebook page and follow the firm on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sallie James, Red Banyan, 954-907-4311, sallie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Red Banyan