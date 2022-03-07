HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephanie Parker has been promoted to president of FirstService Residential's South Florida Condo-HOA division, overseeing operations and growth initiatives in markets located in eastern and southwestern Florida.
Parker, who joined FirstService Residential in 2014 as vice president of strategy and operations in the South region, offers more than 20 years of experience working with leadership teams to improve operations, execute strategic company initiatives and elevate overall performance.
She also previously served as vice president of operations at a national level, overseeing customer experience, process improvement, property operations and procurement.
"I am thrilled to return to the South region and take the helm of the South Florida Condo-HOA Division. I am excited to work with the amazing people on this team to deliver consistently exceptional service to our customers and to grow this segment of the organization," said Parker.
Prior to joining FirstService Residential, Parker headed up Sparker Consulting and held leadership roles at Managerial Design, Real Matters, Inc., and Solidifi, a residential real estate appraisal firm.
A native of Ontario, Canada, Parker holds a bachelor's degree in music from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration from York University in Toronto.
Parker enjoys singing and songwriting in her spare time and serves as the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors for Children's Harbor. She and her family live in Cooper City.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
