MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Yates comes to the US Chapter Board of Directors with a very diverse background that will enhance contributions in the area of academics, non profit experience, and program developer of many financial related topics. She earned her B.S. in Marketing, M.B.A. in Accounting and M.A. in International Economics from the University of Cincinnati. She earned her Ph.D. in Finance from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She is also a Registered Financial Consultant ®. an Accredited Financial Counselor®, and a Certified Financial Planner®. She is an Endowed Professor and Director of Regions Institute for Financial Education at University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Yates feels she represents both academia and practitioners. "As a Director, it is my intention to fulfill all responsibilities of the position in order to contribute to the visibility of the Association. I am most excited about the sitting for the MRFC exam in order to further my own growth and increase awareness of the brand. I also look forward to the opportunity to serve on and/or chair Committees so that I can play a role in shaping the future of the Association.
To that end, Yates and the entire US Chapter Board embrace 2022 as focusing on setting up the US Region Directors to work membership enrollment. This is priority #1 as these Region Directors will be out in the field connecting to consultant prospects. At their Annual in-person meeting in April, the US Chapter Board will convene to discuss a full agenda of priorities and judge the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition Finals.
"I am very pleased at the election of Dr. Yates to the US Chapter Board of Directors," noted Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC®, IARFC Trustee Board Chair. "The blending of academia-oriented research and the experience of engaging with clients as their financial consultant brings a well-rounded approach to increasing our membership base. Her background serves her well and the US Chapter will benefit from her participation on the Board."
For more information on the IARFC visit http://www.iarfc.org. Questions on membership and inquiries on serving the Association through volunteer roles can be directed to Susan Cappa, IARFC Public Relations at susan@iarfc.org.
Media Contact
Susan Cappa, IARFC, 5134241589, susan@iarfc.org
SOURCE IARFC