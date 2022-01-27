CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraScale Inc., a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to developing digital infrastructure around the world, today announced that Stephen M. Soble, Chairman & CEO of Assured Enterprises, Inc. and a Director of AssuredOne, Inc. has joined the company's Board of Directors.
Soble has been both an international commercial attorney (representing Fortune 500 companies and foreign governments) and a successful businessman and executive. Soble brings to TerraScale over 35 years of experience developing projects, commercializing new technologies and orchestrating creative public-private partnerships in the U.S. and in over 45 other countries.
"TerraScale is very excited to welcome Stephen Soble to our Board of Directors," said Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale. "Mr. Soble possesses stellar expertise in fields including cybersecurity, technology and public-private partnerships which will support our company's initiatives."
Soble has experience representing pre-eminent U.S. corporations, governments, investors, manufacturing companies and financial institutions and has developed a comprehensive understanding of the needs of both emerging market countries and foreign investors. He co-led the development of The Metro Manilla Transit System.
Mr. Soble has been prescient in developing businesses such as East Asian Executive Reports, in 1977, The US-ASEAN Business Council in 1978, and trade associations and /or projects in Hydrogen, Solar Power, Fuel Cells, Biofuels, Batteries, and other energy projects from the early 1980's. His commercialization and project management skills have allowed him to serve in leadership positions in diverse projects: infrastructure development, high technology, telecommunications, services, financial technologies and complex government-private partnerships. Mr. Soble holds a B.A. in History and Political Science from Syracuse University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.
"TerraScale has formulated a business plan to propel the adoption of green technologies and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals, through innovations in financial engineering, Public Private Partnerships and cutting edge-sound cutting edge technology. For nearly ten years Assured Enterprises has developed patented products and solutions which are a seamless fit for these projects. As a new member of TerraScale's Board of Directors, I look forward to the constant learning demanded of those providing strategic leadership for TerraScale's core initiatives," Soble said. "I am confident that TerraScale and its team will be a transformative force in the green energy industry, bringing sustainable infrastructure and technologies to market. In one sense, this has been my mission throughout my career. I can think of no more relevant mission than speeding the success of the TerraScale projects."
About TerraScale
TerraScale is a project development company dedicated to the sustainable deployment of those green technologies which are reinventing the future of digital infrastructure. For example, TerraScale places green energy, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity at the center of its data center development projects and solutions. Bringing together the best-in-class partners and service providers across technology, green engineering, cybersecurity, real estate, energy construction firms, and more, TerraScale modernizes businesses and communities around the world- creating digital infrastructure that is future-proof. Designed to deliver greener, smarter and more secure access to data, its projects accommodate the needs and demands of businesses and communities of today and of the future.
For more information on TerraScale, please visit: https://terrascale.org
