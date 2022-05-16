JAM FINTOP announced the hiring of Stephen Schroder to help source, diligence and monitor companies for the recently launched JAM FINTOP Blockchain fund. He will also engage with the JAM FINTOP Network to identify areas of interest in blockchain innovation for regulated financial institutions. JAM FINTOP Blockchain invests in infrastructure, on-ramps and businesses that will help regulated financial services companies leverage blockchain for real world use cases.
NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAM FINTOP announced the hiring of Stephen Schroder to help source, diligence and monitor companies for the recently launched JAM FINTOP Blockchain fund. He will also engage with the JAM FINTOP Network to identify areas of interest in blockchain innovation for regulated financial institutions. JAM FINTOP Blockchain invests in infrastructure, on-ramps and businesses that will help regulated financial services companies leverage blockchain for real world use cases.
"I am incredibly excited to be part of the JAM FINTOP team as we look to invest in exceptional companies that will help our partners leverage blockchain technology and, ultimately, engage with digital assets beyond cryptocurrencies," said Stephen. He continued, "Our Network members are well-positioned to be early institutional adopters of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies, and our portfolio companies will benefit from this."
Ryan Zacharia, a General Partner at JAM Special Opportunity Ventures ("JSOV"), said, "We're ecstatic about Stephen's addition to the JAM FINTOP team. He brings fintech deal execution expertise that will be invaluable as we process a growing pipeline of compelling opportunities in blockchain infrastructure."
Matt Kelley, Director of the JAM FINTOP Network said, "I am excited to be working with Stephen as we connect banks in our growing network of 80+ institutions with the blockchain and digital asset infrastructure investments we are making in the Blockchain fund. Additionally, he brings valuable experience in areas such as payments, digital lending and wealthtech that will support our investment process in the years ahead."
Prior to JAM FINTOP, Stephen spent seven years in M&A and capital raising advisory with a focus on financial services companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President at SenaHill Partners, a merchant bank providing investment banking advisory services and making principal investments in early stage fintech companies. Before that, he was an investment banking analyst at Piper Sandler covering regional and community banks.
JAM FINTOP manages two venture capital funds. JAM FINTOP Banktech held a closing in April 2021 with $150 million of committed capital and has eleven portfolio companies. JAM FINTOP Blockchain has $164 million of signed subscriptions, three portfolio companies and will hold a final close in June. For more information visit http://www.jamfintop.com.
###
About JAM FINTOP
JAM FINTOP brings together bank experts and seasoned fintech entrepreneurs to invest in companies changing the way financial institutions and their customers move, track, and interact with money. JAM has a 27-year history investing in public and private community banks, and FINTOP Capital is a leading fintech investor with over 140 years of collective experience.
Media Contacts
Adam Aspes, JAM Special Opportunity Ventures | adam@jampartners.com
Matthew Kelley, JAM Special Opportunity Ventures | matthew@jampartners.com
Disclaimer
JAM FINTOP is a brand name. When referring to investment funds JAM FINTOP refers to the joint venture between Jacobs Asset Management (JAM) and Nested Rails (d/b/a FINTOP Capital) as co-investment managers of those investment funds. JAM Special Opportunity Ventures, an affiliate of JAM, is a member of the general partnerships of JAM FINTOP investment funds.
The JAM FINTOP Network refers to the underlying limited partners in the JAM FINTOP investment funds, as well as entities that have joined the Network on a fee-based basis. Neither Jacobs Asset Management, JAM Special Opportunity Ventures nor FINTOP Capital provide investment advisory services to the JAM FINTOP Network. JAM and JSOV are not affiliated with FINTOP Capital.
Media Contact
Adam Aspes, JAM FINTOP, 1 (917) 575-6788, adam@jampartners.com
Matthew Kelley, JAM FINTOP, (646) 831-6842, matthew@jampartners.com
SOURCE JAM FINTOP