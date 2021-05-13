GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Blair, President of Lyceum Insurance Services and leader of the growing employee benefits and human resources consulting firm, has joined the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful leaders and business owners worldwide.
Blair has been a thought leader and critical part of the employee benefits and human resources consulting community for nearly two decades, and has worked to grow his clients' employee growth and retention along with the Lyceum Insurance Services Team. In his new role as member of the Forbes Business Council, he will continue to share his thought leadership and expertise with the business community.
"I am excited to share the type of thinking and ideas that have helped Lyceum's customers thrive over the last four decades," said Steve Blair. "The Forbes Business Council provides a great platform to continue to help companies have happier employees and have more sustainable benefits programs, and human resources operations."
About Lyceum Insurance Services
More than 40 years ago Lyceum Insurance Services was founded with a single goal: to maximize health while minimizing risk, for our employer clients as well as for their employees and dependents.
Since that time hundreds of clients have chosen to partner with Lyceum Insurance Services, and new clients are added every year. Lyceum is proud of all of its client relationships – clients that have worked with them for months or years, and clients that we've been privileged to serve for decades.
Learn more at http://www.lyceumins.com
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
