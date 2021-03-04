CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is pleased to announce that Steve Jasinski and the Jasinski Home Team have joined the company. The Jasinski Home Team is an award-winning team of seven real estate professionals serving the west suburban communities of La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Hinsdale, Indian Head Park, Lyons, Riverside, Westchester, Western Springs and Willow Springs. Previously with Baird & Warner, their closed sales volume for 2020 was almost $30 million.
Terri Doney, managing broker of the firm's Hinsdale and Downers Grove offices, said, "It is an honor and delight for me to welcome Steve and his team to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago team. A lifelong resident of the area, Steve knows the ins and outs and best kept secrets of the area. He is like a backyard expert! Both his team and ours excel at giving home buyers and sellers the best counsel, guidance and real estate experience possible. Combining our two teams makes us each stronger. I'm looking forward to working together to serve real estate clients in the western suburbs."
Steve leads the Jasinski Home Team including Judy Riley, Jamie Carney, Kevin Farmar, Christina Andino, Frank Cosgrave and Chris Snider. He built his team with agents who share his values. The Team offers home buyers and sellers exceptional service that has led to significant repeat and referral business – not to mention the life-long friendships that have been formed along the way.
"I've enjoyed getting to know Terri and her team. What I love about Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices Chicago is that they understand and appreciate that real estate is a local business, but they are backed by a global power house with considerable resources and reach. It's the perfect combination. We also share common values of integrity, compassion and hard work. I am ready for my team to hit the ground running with the BHHS Chicago team at our side," said Jasinski.
Veterans are very important to Steve as he serves as the Senior Vice Commander of the Robert E. Coulter American Legion Post in La Grange. He is past President of the Rotary Club of Countryside, and remains an active member. He is also past President of the La Grange Business Association. As former Treasurer for the City of Countryside, Steve helped balance a long-standing budget deficit.
With a background in financial services, Steve's expert perspective is an asset to his clients in any market. He holds the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) and Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE) professional designations. Additional services he offers clients include de-cluttering, home staging and interior design services.
Steve and his wife live in Countryside and take great pride in their son and daughter. He earned a BS degree from Eastern Illinois University. He is a member of the EIU College of Science Advisory Board and is a past board member of the Foundation for School District 105. Steve is the lead singer of the Evil Burrito, an 80s – 90s band.
To reach Steve Jasinski and the Jasinski Home Team, please call 708.601.2638.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,400 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
Media Contact
Liz Dominello, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312.268.2749, ldominello@bhhschicago.com
Daisy Danao, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-0747, ddanao@bhhschicago.com
SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago