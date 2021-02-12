DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID90 Travel welcomes airline and travel industry veteran Steve Livezey to its leadership team roster. Effective immediately, Steve takes the role of Chief Technology Officer, reporting to CEO Mike Stacy, and will oversee the development and execution of the company's global technology roadmap.
"We are always innovating our technology to make sure that we keep the organization and our e-commerce platform moving forward," said Mike Stacy, CEO of ID90 Travel. "Steve brings the right combination of software development and airline industry expertise to our organization to launch us into our next phase of growth. We are excited about the contributions he will make to ID90 Travel."
Steve has held leadership roles in software architecture at Travelport, Southwest Airlines and Sabre. He also served as a Military Intelligence Officer in the US Army and is a West Point graduate. As Chief Technology Officer, Steve will be responsible for spearheading ID90 Travel's e-commerce and business to business strategies.
"ID90 Travel's solutions virtually eliminate the cost of airline staff travel programs and bring much-needed innovation, which is critical for airlines right now that are struggling during the pandemic," said Steve Livezey, CTO of ID90 Travel. "I'm looking forward to continuing the great work that's already in place at ID90 Travel and building on this strong tech foundation."
In 2020, ID90 Travel went live with four new airline and travel supplier partners. They also developed a new mobile app, launched a new loyalty program, launched Travel Gift Cards that are redeemable across the globe on more than 1.8 million hotels, all-inclusive resorts, and cruise lines. And, recognizing the need to support the travel industry during these challenging times, ID90 Travel has made significant contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts.
ID90 Travel delivers a full suite of products and services to the airline industry.
- Flight tools that automate airline employees traveling on their own airline along with Interline, Company Business, Positive Space, and Vendor travel
- Highly-rated mobile app
- Multi-Supplier Hotel Shopping: Get the lowest available rate shopped from 10 suppliers with a global inventory of 1.8 million properties with exclusive discounts of up to 70% off prices you'd find on popular consumer travel sites.
- Loyalty program: Giving airline employees even better deals on their non-air purchases
- Discounted Cruises: Get some of the best interline cruise deals exclusive to airline employees on cruise lines like Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Azamara, and many more.
- Travel Gift Cards: Give the gift of travel. Gift cards are redeemable across the globe for hotels and cruises. No blackout or expiration dates and gift cards are delivered in seconds.
- FLEX Flight Load Exchange: Easily connect with airline employees from any company to share interline seat availability. FLEX makes it easy to get the answers you need when flying on other carriers.
- Destination Activities: Choose from ready-made itineraries of 30,000 things to do and see across the globe.
- Exclusive Rate Travel Insurance: Purchase low-cost trip-interruption insurance and be covered for out-of-pocket expenses that come with being stuck in a destination.
- Gold Standard Customer Care: ID90 Travel users get quick answers to questions with 24/7 multi-lingual customer service support.
- All-in-One Mobile App: Everything comes together in a fast, easy-to-use mobile booking app.
