COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdvantaClean, the nation's leading franchise specializing in indoor air quality, mold remediation and emergency water restoration services, recently named Steve Willis as President.
As President of AdvantaClean, Willis will guide the growth of the franchise through the expansion of the company footprint, as well as developing relationships with key national accounts. He will also oversee the marketing, operations and training, and franchise development departments along with the company's call center and vendor programs.
Willis brings nearly 30 years of experience in the residential and commercial restoration and cleaning industry. Prior to coming to AdvantaClean, he spent the previous four years as Managing Director for Millicare Floor and Textile Care. Willis also served in executive roles with Steamatic, Blackmon Mooring/BMS CAT, and Munters Moisture Control Services.
AdvantaClean has become the nation's fastest growing light environmental services company by focusing on mold removal, water damage restoration, crawl space encapsulation, air duct cleaning, building sanitizing and fire damage repair and restoration. These services comprise a singular package of emergency and scheduled services not offered by other restoration franchise companies, to preserve and restore homes and businesses.
"I'm thrilled to join AdvantaClean and the Home Franchise Concepts Family," said Willis. "AdvantaClean is the industry leader in indoor air quality and mold and water remediation services with an outstanding network of franchisees throughout the country. We have an opportunity to grow as a company and build our brand in the coming years, and we will continue to provide the highest quality of service to our customers."
Willis is certified as a Facility Management Professional (FMP) by the International Facility Management Association and is a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) by the International Franchise Association. Willis graduated from the University of North Texas and currently resides in Hurst, Texas.
About AdvantaClean Systems, LLC.
Founded in 1994 as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs in South Florida, AdvantaClean®, now headquartered in Coppell, TX, is the leading national franchised provider of Light Environmental Services in the country. The company ranked #438 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 list. Today, more than 180 AdvantaClean franchised territories operate in 33 states.
