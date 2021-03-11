CALVERTON, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted fleet service provider Stewart & Stevenson has teamed up with Unique Electric Solutions (UES), a leading manufacturer of electric powertrains for Class 4-8 vehicles, to bring the UES uniqueEV® electric drivetrain conversion to fleets.
The trend towards electrification of commercial vehicles is rapidly increasing. Benefits include cleaner, quieter, and dramatically lower cost operation. However commercial fleet operators can face challenges procuring new electric vehicles, including high upfront costs, long production waits, or lack of a suitable vehicle for their vocation. The UES uniqueEV® electric drivetrain retrofitted to their existing on-road vehicles presents a dramatically lower cost, quicker, and less disruptive path to the benefits of battery electric propulsion.
In business over 100 years with a service footprint in 11 states, Stewart & Stevenson is the ideal service provider for a fleet to get their truck or bus converted from diesel to electric power. In addition to their full equipped shops, on-road service is available as well. Michael Backman, VP Sales & Marketing for UES said, "The broad portfolio of Stewart & Stevenson allows fleets to have the security of seamless and consistent service and support across all their fleet assets, be it diesel, gas or electric."
Richard Rewerts, VP of the On-Highway Business for Stewart & Stevenson said, "We endeavor to provide our fleet customers with the highest asset uptime and lowest cost of operation. The UES battery electric conversion helps us do that."
About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)
Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions of on-road medium and heavy duty trucks and buses for numerous applications such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The uniqueEV® platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven including daily service in UPS (United Parcel Service) fleets in New York City and California.
For more information please go to http://www.uesmfg.com
About Stewart & Stevenson
Stewart & Stevenson has a legacy of serving commercial and industrial customers since 1902. With a service footprint in 11 states, they deliver factory authorized parts & service for brands such as Allison Transmission, Detroit diesel engines, Daimler, Volvo, Deutz and Donaldson. Service and repair performed at our service branches ensure that your warranty is always protected and maintained. Our service shops feature chassis and engine dynamometers and have the capability to overhaul engines and transmissions in addition to all regular service. Field service is also available to provide on-site repair to reduce downtime, logistics, and hassle for remote customers.
For more information please go to http://www.stewartandstevenson.com
