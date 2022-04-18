With Nexsan, Media and Entertainment (M&E) Professionals Have Ideal Solution for Achieving the Most Performant, Efficient, Secure and Cost-Effective Workflows and Content Delivery
SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric®, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced it will showcase its award-winning Nexsan data storage solutions for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry at the upcoming 2022 NAB Show, taking place April 23 - 27 (Las Vegas, Nevada).
Visitors to the StorCentric Nexsan Booth N6938, located in the North Hall & Central Lobby, will have the opportunity to learn first-hand why Nexsan has earned a reputation for being the industry's most highly reliable, cost-effective storage, uniquely equipped to serve the specific use cases and business demands of the M&E industry. The following Nexsan platforms will be featured at the show:
- The BEAST Elite storage platform - delivers industry-leading reliability with enhanced performance. The BEAST Elite storage platform is a complete refresh of the BEAST platform that increases throughput and IOPs by 25% while maintaining the architecture's price/performance leadership. Connectivity has been tripled, providing twelve high speed Fibre Channel or iSCSI host ports, reducing the need for network switches.
- The E-Series P storage platform - has been deployed in the most demanding enterprise environments offering unrivaled price and performance, robust connectivity options (FC, iSCSI) for seamless interoperability along with a robust qualified OS support matrix. The battle-tested E-Series P Storage Arrays give you the capacity and performance needed for your structured data workloads, along with the ultra-reliability Nexsan is long known for.
"We look forward to the opportunity to meet with the M&E professionals attending NAB to discuss how with Nexsan they can fully appreciate the industry's most innovative technologies – from content creation, post-production editing and archiving to on-demand streaming media delivery – in order to meet continuously evolving business demands, as well as consumer behaviors and expectations," said Surya Varanasi, CTO of StorCentric. "With Nexsan, M&E professionals have the ideal solution to support the most performant, efficient, secure and cost-effective workflows and content delivery."
To learn more and register to attend NAB 2022, please visit: https://nabshow.com/2022/.
Tweet this: @StorCentric to Showcase Award-Winning Nexsan Data Storage Solutions at 2022 @NABShow https://www.nexsan.com/nexsan-news-and-press/ #Media #Entertainment #Performant #Efficient #Secure #CostEffective #Workflows #ContentDelivery
About Nexsan
Nexsan® is a global enterprise storage leader, enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage business data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a strong reputation for delivering highly reliable and cost-effective storage while remaining agile to deliver purpose-built storage. Its unique and patented technology addresses evolving, complex enterprise requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of unified storage, block storage, and secure archiving. Nexsan is transforming the storage industry by turning data into a business advantage with unmatched security and compliance standards. Ideal for a variety of use cases including Government, Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Call Centers. Nexsan is part of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.nexsan.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and data security focused data management solutions. The company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit:http://www.storcentric.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR, 508-397-0131, ngorman@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE StorCentric