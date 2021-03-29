AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoryFit, a leading technology company providing ground-breaking predictive AI analytics for the entertainment and publishing industry, announces two key hires to their executive team.
Kymn Goldstein joins as the company's Head of Revenue & Growth. Goldstein was most recently COO of Allied Global Marketing where she transformed the business by expanding agency capabilities and partnering with studios, broadcast networks and streamers including NBC Universal, Warner Bros., Disney and Netflix to develop and execute marketing campaigns for targeted audiences. Before joining Allied, she launched a technology start-up and led sales for a division of News Corporation. "I am thrilled to be part of the StoryFit team. StoryFit's AI-powered technology gives entertainment content creators, marketers and distributors a set of data tools previously unavailable, delivering unparalleled intelligence into stories and the audiences who consume them," Goldstein said.
Marc D. Evans is named as the company's new COO. Evans is the Founder and Managing Partner of Rock Ridge Principals, operating one of the most successful Alamo Drafthouse franchises. Previously he launched and served as Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Intrepid Pictures where he developed, produced and financed films distributed by Universal Pictures, Rogue Pictures, Relativity and Lionsgate, and was CFO at Revolution Studios. Evans' early career included stints at TNT, Disney and game developer Bethesda Softworks. Evans said, "StoryFit's data insights have remarkable implications for storytelling and the business of stories. I am excited to join the team at a time when its growing suite of solutions are seeing eager adoption across the entertainment and publishing industries. I wish this technology had been available 10 years ago when I was producing."
"StoryFit had a phenomenal year. We doubled our revenue and tripled our customer base, despite the economic challenges and change within the Entertainment Industry," said Monica Landers, Founder and CEO. As our clients and the industry as a whole gets back to the business of making great stories, they are going to need more impactful tools to connect stories to audiences. Marc and Kymn's experience will be invaluable in delivering the product growth we have planned for the next few years. They're also great people to work with, so I couldn't be happier to welcome them to the team."
About StoryFit:
StoryFit delivers AI-powered Story Science for the entertainment and publishing industries, throughout a story's lifecycle, from acquisition and creative development through production greenlight and marketing and distribution. StoryFit uses artificial intelligence to measure over 100,000 key features and compare to thousands of other scripts or books to generate actionable insights.
Combining rich NLP and machine-learning expertise with a deep understanding of narrative content, StoryFit is revolutionizing the dataset provided to storytellers — helping them to acquire the best content, identify the most effective story elements for audience engagement, track key development changes, and determine the appropriate audience. For more information, visit: http://www.storyfit.com.
