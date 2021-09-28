MENLO PARK, Calif., Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Management consulting firm Strategic Decisions Group (SDG) has announced that William Leaf-Herrmann has joined the firm as a partner. Dr. Leaf-Herrmann has assumed leadership of SDG's Life Sciences Practice in North America.
Dr. Leaf-Herrmann has more than 25 years of experience in structuring and developing corporate, therapeutic, product, and portfolio strategies for clients in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Dr. Leaf-Herrmann, who began his consulting career at SDG in 1993, returns to the firm after several years as a senior principal with IQVIA, a provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry.
"We are delighted to have our long-time friend and colleague William back at SDG as a partner in our global Life Sciences Practice," said Dr. Mark Seidler, CEO of SDG. "William has deep experience in decision sciences and in gaining alignment on the optimal strategies for the life science industry."
Dr. Leaf-Herrmann's clients have included many top companies in the industry, including seven of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, three of the largest Japanese pharmaceutical companies, and medical device, diagnostic, and generics companies.
At SDG, Dr. Leaf-Herrmann is responsible for growing the firm's North America Life Sciences Practice.
"William brings deep experience that spans corporate, therapeutic area, product, portfolio, and R&D strategy," said Deepak Veeraraghavan, who leads the global Life Sciences Practice from the firm's Düsseldorf, Germany, office. "His expertise in decision science and life sciences will reinforce and extend the services SDG brings to decision makers in pharma, biotech, and medical devices, particularly in North America."
"Decision makers in the life sciences industry are constantly searching for new ways to create value and better understand technical risks and commercial uncertainties," Dr. Leaf-Herrmann said. "SDG is at the forefront in developing and applying new approaches to guide them in making trade-offs across value, risk, investment, and time. These solutions can help clients improve R&D productivity, better understand the business potential from licensing and acquisitions, and design better development strategies to address the diverse, evolving needs of patients, payers, and healthcare providers."
Dr. Leaf-Herrmann's experience spans a broad spectrum of interdisciplinary projects, including supporting clients in corporate valuation, portfolio strategy, therapeutic area strategy, and commercial strategy. He has designed and implemented portfolio management processes for global pharmaceutical companies' R&D portfolios. He is experienced in the application of decision science and in the structuring and evaluation of complex strategic alternatives.
Prior to rejoining SDG, Dr. Leaf-Herrmann was a senior principal with IQVIA, a global company formed from the merger of Quintiles and IMS Health. Dr. Leaf-Herrmann had previously been a senior principal with IMS Health and a vice president for Analysis Group, an economics consulting firm.
Dr. Leaf-Herrmann holds a PhD in physics from Harvard University and a bachelor of science in physics and applied mathematics from Purdue University. He is based in Brookline, Mass., outside of Boston.
About Strategic Decisions Group
Founded in 1981, Strategic Decisions Group is a strategy consulting firm renowned for its expertise in strategic decision-making, risk management, stakeholder alignment, and value creation. Through a collaborative, team-based approach, SDG helps its clients find innovative, creative strategies to thrive today, while also helping them build internal competencies and more effective decision-making processes to meet competitive challenges in the future. A unique combination of analytic skills, strategy-development techniques, and industry experience makes SDG a preferred strategy consultant to the global Fortune 500. For more information, visit http://www.sdg.com. In 2021, the firm celebrates its 40th anniversary.
