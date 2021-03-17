WILMINGTON, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilmington, NC-based Delaney Radiology has joined the Strategic Radiology (SR) coalition of independent radiology practices, bringing the national alliance to a total of 30 member groups. It is the fifth North Carolina practice to join the coalition since 2019.
Founded in 1984, Delaney Radiology's 28 fellowship-trained radiologists provide subspecialized radiology interpretations and procedures to four hospitals and multiple outpatient sites throughout the Greater Metropolitan Wilmington Area. The practice maintains a strong community presence by providing patients with compassionate, expert care at two outpatient imaging center locations.
"We are proud to welcome the members of Delaney Radiology to our national coalition of independent radiology practices," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and chair, SR. "Delaney Radiology is a well-respected provider of radiology services in the communities, hospitals, and health care systems that it serves. Given its commitment to quality at a superior level of service and an innovative approach to patient-centered care, Delaney Radiology will make a great addition to the SR team."
As the latest member of SR's growing contingent of independent practices from N.C., Delaney Radiology shareholders already have many established relationships within the coalition. "We anticipate benefiting by the activities of the SR-Patient Safety Organization, leveraging SR's buying power for group purchasing, and accessing radiology business resources," said L. Neal Beard Jr., MD, president, Delaney Radiology. "We also look forward to exchanging best practices with other like-minded practices that are committed to independence."
Delaney Radiology demonstrated its commitment to quality by earning the ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation from the American College of Radiology, as well as accreditation in multiple medical imaging modalities. It recently introduced a patient education initiative to educate Wilmington-area women about breast health.
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of privately owned independent radiology practices, representing more than 1,300 radiologists. The coalition's goal is to enable the delivery of high value radiological services by improving quality through an integrated approach of shared data, best practices, and highly specialized clinical expertise in an efficient environment of shared resources. It operates the nation's first radiology-focused Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. http://www.StrategicRadiology.org.
