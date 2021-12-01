CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Radiology (SR) has reached an agreement to formalize its partnership with health care analytics company Quinsite, a move designed to improve the coalition's ability to aggregate data and develop metrics for improved workflow and revenue cycle performance.
"This is a true inflection point in SR's ability to aggregate and combine clinical and revenue cycle data for the purpose of identifying best practices," said Scott Bundy, MD, Chair and CEO, SR. "We anticipate this enhanced relationship with Quinsite to result in a higher level of collaboration among SR member groups, greater innovation, and speedier development of solutions to improve the value of the health care our members deliver."
The new relationship significantly enhances Strategic Radiology's IT offerings, providing a superior analytics platform as well as access to a deeper bench of IT talent.
Both companies expect the tighter relationship to encourage innovation and speed the development of solutions to improve care quality and service.
"We believe combining SR's collective member knowledge with Quinsite's innovative platform creates a synergy that will help propel both organizations forward.," said Jeff Maze, CEO and Co-founder, Quinsite, Chapel Hill, NC. "We strive to collaborate with forward-thinking leaders who are dedicated to improving patient lives and driving positive change in the health care industry. This relationship is a great step forward for our combined efforts."
More than 40% of SR's 31 member groups are engaged with Quinsite's full suite of solutions to achieve greater efficiency, enhanced quality, and more visibility into practice operations through advanced systems integration and data analytics. The projects range from scheduling and capacity planning to benchmarking and clinical quality.
Strategic Radiology provides member groups access to benchmarking and data analytics through RadIQ™; to patient and referrer satisfaction surveys through RadVox™; to follow-up of incidental findings in radiology reports through RadReach™; and to a coalition-wide Patient Safety Database for logging patient safety events.
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of 30+ privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1300+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Strategic Radiology engages in quarterly membership and board meetings, including an annual education and leadership summit and bi-annual meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships.
http://www.StrategicRadiology.org.
About Quinsite
Quinsite delivers innovative solutions that improve quality of service, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability for healthcare organizations nationwide. Quinsite's Comprehensive Healthcare Analytics Platform™ offers a wealth of real-time, robust tools to help leaders make informed decisions that benefit all aspects of their business.
