DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Radiology has selected seasoned leader and radiology professional Barbara Perez Deppman, RDMS, MSM, FACHE, to serve as chief operating officer (COO). Ms. Deppman replaces Randal Roat, FRBMA, who retires on Dec. 15 after serving as SR COO since 2012.
"Barbara is an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. "Not only does she have a deep understanding of radiology with experience in both the hospital and practice leadership settings, but she also has an insider's understanding of our culture that enabled her to hit the ground running."
On the radiology practice side, she served as Executive Director for Radiology Associates of South Florida, from 2015 to 2018. Previously, Ms. Deppman was Administrative Director of Radiology, Interventional Imaging Services, Radiation Oncology, and Women's Imaging at University of Miami/Jackson Health System; and presided over Baptist Health System's ambulatory imaging expansion from 1 to 20 sites. Ms. Deppman began her career in radiology as a radiologic technologist and later added sonography.
"I am excited to join Strategic Radiology at this pivotal time," said Ms. Deppman. "The coalition is growing the spectrum of products and services we offer our members, from advocacy to after-hours reads. I am excited to begin work on operationalizing these programs and continuing to strengthen the independent private practice."
In 2021, Strategic Radiology introduced a partnership with Intelerad that provides members with an SR enterprise license for PACS and Clario SmartWorklist, bringing these key enabling technologies into reach for all members. The coalition also announced that it has engaged Thorn Run Partners, a Washington, DC-based lobbying firm, to represent the needs and perspective of private practice on Capitol Hill.
Seven new members, all independent privately-owned radiology practices, have joined Strategic Radiology since the start of the pandemic in January 2020. They range in size from 9 radiologists to 65 radiologists.
About Strategic Radiology
Strategic Radiology is a coalition of 30+ privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1300+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Strategic Radiology engages in triannual membership and board meetings, including executive and leadership education as well as bi-annual meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships.
http://www.StrategicRadiology.org.
SR Members:
- ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC
- Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY
- Central Illinois Radiological Associates; Peoria, IL
- Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD
- Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC
- Diagnostic Imaging Northwest; Portland, OR
- Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC
- The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA
- Huron Valley Radiology; Ann Arbor, MI
- Inland Imaging; Spokane, WA
- Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC
- Medical Center Radiology Group; Orlando, FL
- Modesto Radiological Medical Group (MRMG); Modesto, CA
- Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT
- Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates; Waterbury, CT
- Northwest Radiology; Indianapolis, IN
- Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA
- Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA
- Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN
- Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX
- Radiology Associates of Macon; Macon, GA
- Radiology Associates of Nevada; Las Vegas, NV
- Radiology Associates of North Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX
- Radiology Associates of Richmond; Richmond, VA
- Radiology Associates of Tallahassee; Tallahassee, FL
- Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA
- Southeast Radiology, Ltd.; Glen Mills, PA
- Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA
- Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC
- United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS
- X-Ray Consultants; South Bend, IN
Media Contact
Cheryl Proval, Strategic Radiology, 310.750.9320, cproval@strategicradiology.org
SOURCE Strategic Radiology