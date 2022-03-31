StrategicPoint Investment Advisors announce the promotion of Derek M. Amey to Co-Chief Investment Officer (CIO).
PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 31, 2022 --/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- a move expected to provide long-term leadership continuity, StrategicPoint Investment Advisors announced today the promotion of Derek M. Amey to Co-Chief Investment Officer (CIO). In this role, Derek will further expand his responsibilities from his previous position of Portfolio Manager. Amey will continue to hold the responsibilities of Partner and Senior Financial Advisor.
Amey, who will partner with Betsey A. Purinton, CFP® in this role, will be jointly responsible for the overall strategy and positioning of the firm's investments. Collectively Purinton, Amey and the Portfolio Management Committee will focus on applying the company's disciplined investment approach to helping clients best navigate the economic challenges facing investors today.
"After working closely together for the past 20 years, 12 of them together on the Portfolio Management Committee, I am thrilled for Derek to receive this well-earned promotion. I believe that Derek has demonstrated the strong leadership skills and investment expertise to take on this role. His promotion is the natural progression of our collaborative partnership and the Portfolio Management Committee's cohesive decision-making process," said Betsey A. Purinton, CFP®, Managing Partner and Co-CIO of StrategicPoint
Derek M. Amey has been with StrategicPoint since 2001 and has served as Managing Director, Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager. He is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island with a BS in Business Administration. He lives with his wife and two sons, in North Kingstown, RI.
About StrategicPoint Investment Advisors
StrategicPoint is a wealth management firm, focused on building long-term relationships with individuals and families. Since its start in 1992 the firm's goal has been to provide personally tailored advice, while acting in their clients' best interest. Their holistic approach integrates investments with financial planning techniques to help guide clients towards financial independence. You can follow the latest StrategicPoint thinking through their weekly e-mails, podcast and blog postings covering timely and relevant investment management and financial planning topics at http://www.strategicpoint.com.
