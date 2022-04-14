Technology advisory firm seeks to connect with other companies in the Chicago metro area
CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has joined the Schaumburg Business Association (SBA) to strengthen ties with other organizations in the northwestern suburb of Chicago. The SBA focuses on promoting the growth and prosperity of the more than 700 businesses and 4,000 active members it represents.
For more than 20 years, the SBA has helped its members maintain a competitive edge in the Schaumburg area. As the leading advocate for businesses in the suburb, the organization facilitates stronger connections among local entrepreneurs and the community.
"We're very pleased to announce that Stratosphere is now a Schaumburg Business Association member," said Kevin Rubin, president and CIO of Stratosphere Networks. "As an advisory firm that serves companies in the Chicago metro area, we're always looking for ways to strengthen our relationships with other local businesses and promote economic prosperity in the region."
While Stratosphere is based in Chicago, the firm also maintains a presence in Florida, Colorado and other states and helps companies across all industries accelerate strategic decision-making with advanced tools, exclusive insights, and an extensive partner network.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly find leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
