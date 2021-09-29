TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus Building Solutions, the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, has announced that Jeremy Amin, a local professional who enjoyed a long career in facilities management and corporate real estate, is the newest Master Franchisee.
Stratus Building Solutions is an industry-leading franchise in green commercial cleaning that uses state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, sustainable processes, and biodegradable and non-toxic branded cleaning chemicals. The new office will serve the North Toronto area.
"The global pandemic showed us how valuable cleaning and sanitizing are in our society," said Amin. "I am grateful to be able to provide important services to businesses in this area."
Amin started out in the franchise industry, owning a window cleaning company when he was in college. He went on to a successful career working for General Electric in corporate real estate. He says he's excited to return to franchising, which will afford him a better lifestyle and more time to spend with his three children.
"I love the idea of owning my own business, and this is the kind of business that will always be needed. It's hard to imagine robots or computers will ever be a good substitute for thorough commercial cleaning companies," Amin said. "I've been working really hard, but it's so rewarding to see what we have been able to accomplish in a short period of time."
Stratus Building Solutions offers regional Master Franchise opportunities that enable owners to operate as local sales and support centers. Master Franchisees across the United States and Canada help others uncover the potential of the Stratus Building Solutions Unit Franchise opportunity and choose the specific model and investment that fits their lifestyle and financial goals.
"We are impressed by Jeremy's background and pleased to have him as part of the Stratus family," said Afshin Cangarlu, Stratus Building Solutions' CEO. "Toronto is an important region for us, and I am eager to see the kind of business Jeremy can build in this area."
Stratus Building Solutions, currently present in approximately 57 U.S. and Canadian metropolitan locations, provides eco-friendly, customizable commercial cleaning and janitorial services to a wide range of clients, including offices, medical facilities, warehouses, schools, religious centers, gyms, retailers, and more.
About Stratus Building Solutions
Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 2,500 unit-franchisees in 57 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary, Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/.
