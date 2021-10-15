NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratyfy is proud to announce its newest customer, GradFin, on its mission to bring greater transparency and less bias to critical financial decisions that impact millions of people. The partnership will leverage each company's unique strengths to help student loan borrowers manage their loans and start saving for the future.
Stratyfy's predictive model development and decision solutions seamlessly and transparently help organizations say "yes" to more borrowers at similar or reduced default levels, with no new regulatory or operational risk. GradFin will utilize Stratyfy's proprietary technology to help further optimize its digital point of sale technology and help its customers find fairly priced lending options in multiple markets including student, personal, and automobile loans.
"GradFin is excited to begin working with the Stratyfy team to help its customers more efficiently navigate the complex student loan market and start saving for the future," said Geoff Urquhart, CFO of GradFin.
This newest partnership is another step in Stratyfy's ongoing mission to increase access to fair credit for all. Earlier this month, the company announced a funding round with mission-driven VC Zeal Capital Partners and a diverse group of angel investors in order to meet increased demand for its transparent bias and risk mitigation solutions.
"Stratyfy's solutions align with GradFin's impressive track record of combining their deep lending expertise with smart technology to help customers achieve their financial goals," said Laura Kornhauser, Co-founder and CEO of Stratyfy. "GradFin understands the power of advanced technology combined with personalized support, and we are thrilled to help GradFin navigate borrowers to the right lending products so they can build stronger financial futures."
Stratyfy delivers proprietary machine learning solutions for financial institutions, automating credit risk assessment, fraud detection, and other complex tasks without introducing new operational or regulatory risks. Stratyfy's patent pending Bias Mitigation also helps users proactively identify and remove hidden bias in data and models. With Stratyfy's transparent and interpretable solutions, institutions can seamlessly combine the precision of their data with the wisdom of their people to make better, faster decisions based on true risk and serve more customers.
