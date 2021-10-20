NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratyfy is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Stephenson to the company's Advisory Board. Mr. Stephenson is a versatile finance executive with success across global markets, securities and transaction services, and banking. Bringing significant experience through global leadership roles and diverse client engagement, he will guide the company's growing momentum in providing transparent credit and risk decisioning solutions for fintechs and financial institutions. Stephenson was also an angel investor in Stratyfy's latest fundraising round.
"Rich brings a wealth of knowledge of how to navigate complex enterprise sales and seamlessly execute to exceed customer expectations," said Laura Kornhauser, co-founder and CEO at Stratyfy. "I have seen first hand the impact Rich has with customers and know that he will help us meet the demand we are seeing in the market for our credit risk assessment solutions. His knowledge will help us take advantage of the huge momentum that we've built over the last twelve months. We are honored to have Rich join Stratyfy's talented Advisory Board."
Stephenson was most recently the Global Head of JPMorgan's Wholesale Payments and Multinational Corporate banking coverage teams. During his 21 years at JPMorgan, he held leadership positions in the company's fixed income and equity derivatives businesses, as well as custody and prime brokerage. Mr. Stephenson will leverage his expertise in new product applications and technical sales to help Stratyfy's customers reimagine their current lending practices and embrace the future of decision making.
"Stratyfy is at the forefront of fair and responsible decision making. Throughout my career I have witnessed first hand clients struggle to consistently make the best decisions for their businesses due to internal operational inefficiencies or regulatory constraints," said Stephenson. "Stratyfy's solutions elegantly solve these issues to enable financial institutions to make fair, inclusive, and profitable decisions that help consumers and their bottom line."
Mr. Stephenson currently serves as an Investing Partner at Tribeca Early Stage Partners. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Queen's University and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario's Richard Ivey School of Business. Rich has also been a decades long active investor in both public and private companies and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. At Stratyfy, he joins a board of accomplished experts across technology and machine learning, including Barry Glick, serial entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder and former CEO of MapQuest.com; and Margaret Holen, lecturer, investor, and former Partner at Goldman Sachs.
Stratyfy delivers proprietary machine learning solutions for financial institutions, automating credit risk assessment, fraud detection, and other complex tasks without introducing new operational or regulatory risks. Stratyfy's patent pending Bias Mitigation also helps users proactively identify and remove hidden bias in data and models. With Stratyfy's transparent and interpretable solutions, institutions can seamlessly combine the precision of their data with the wisdom of their people to make better, faster decisions based on true risk and serve more customers.
