HOUSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrikeTru, a fast-growing PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce consulting, implementations, and end to end digital services firm, today announced a strategic MDM POC win alongside Unidata, by building a working prototype of the future MDM solution for Baird & Warner, a Chicago based real estate services company. The POC will enable Baird & Warner with the ability to experience a simulation of their future solution using a limited dataset and functionality to assess and influence the final MDM implementation early in the development cycle.
Unidata has completed the customer MDM proof-of-concept demonstration of the solution, which will bring together customer data from disparate sources across the organization into a centralized system, cut across a complex array of processes, systems, departments, geographies, and functionalities, support ongoing master data governance requirements and integrate smoothly with various legacy upstream and downstream applications.
The MDM POC involved finding and fixing data anomalies, data cleansing, enrichment, and standardization as per business objectives to put customer data at the center of Baird & Warner's marketing and sales strategy.
The partners, StrikeTru and Unidata, are set to develop goals for the next phase of the project, outlining in detail the step-by-step strategy of how to take the MDM POC to market.
"StrikeTru and Unidata make a highly experienced team and have empowered us to rethink our processes and refresh our technology. We believe this new solution holds tremendous power in delivering the right information to the right person, at the right time and will help us achieve real business benefits." said Federico Masias, SVP Information Technology at Baird & Warner.
About StrikeTru
For PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce implementations, expert solution consulting, fully managed services, digital content acquisition, syndication services, cloud PIM/MDM/DAM, data connectors, PIM in a Box solutions – StrikeTru is a one-stop shop for affordable and scalable data management and eCommerce solutions.
Phone: +1 832 303 3257
Email: sales@striketru.com
Visit our website https://www.striketru.com/ for more information.
About Unidata
The Unidata platform is a multi-functional platform for building enterprise data management systems. The platform provides the means for centralized data management, data standardization, historical data tracking, data quality maintenance and metrics. The Unidata Community Edition is the only open-source master data management (MDM) solution in the world. It has powerful core data management capabilities, and its modular platform architecture allows for rapid implementations and easy integration with enterprise systems.
Please, visit https://unidata-platform.com for more information.
About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.
Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois' largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm's fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry's most influential leaders. In 2019, Baird & Warner was named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row. With nearly 2,900 broker associates in 30 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation's top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.
