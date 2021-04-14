HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrikeTru, a leading provider of cloud-based Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), and Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announced today that Baird & Warner, Illinois' 160-year-old largest, family-owned independent real estate services company, is set to implement Unidata MDM to centralize data management and realize better competitive value.
StrikeTru will lead the implementation and integration for Baird & Warner with a multi-functional Master Data Management platform that includes a single source of truth for enterprise data, data collection, accumulation, cleansing, comparison, consolidation, quality control, dissemination and data enrichment.
Unidata is a mature platform with over a decade of experience and is a Gartner recognized vendor with deep expertise in MDM solutions. "Unidata's ready-to-go core data management capabilities and modular platform architecture make it a great choice for rapid implementations and seamless integration with third-party enterprise systems." said Vik Gundoju, Partner at StrikeTru.
"We are really looking forward to provide our platform for implementation by StrikeTru for Baird & Warner. We really believe that our modular platform architecture will play a vital role for the whole project," said Unidata CEO Sergey Kuznetsov.
Coupled with StrikeTru's domain knowledge and expertise in handling complex data management projects with robust implementation methodologies, the solution promises cost and cross-selling efficiencies for Baird & Warner.
About StrikeTru
For PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce implementations, expert solution consulting, fully managed services, digital content acquisition, syndication services, cloud PIM/MDM/DAM, data connectors, PIM in a Box solutions – StrikeTru is a one-stop shop for affordable and scalable data management and eCommerce solutions.
About Unidata
The Unidata platform is a multi-functional platform for building enterprise data management systems. The platform provides the means for centralized data management, data standardization, historical data tracking, data quality maintenance and metrics. The Unidata Community Edition is the only open-source master data management (MDM) solution in the world. It has powerful core data management capabilities, and its modular platform architecture allows for rapid implementations and easy integration with enterprise systems.
About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.
Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois' largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm's fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry's most influential leaders. In 2019, Baird & Warner was named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row. With nearly 2,900 broker associates in 30 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation's top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.
