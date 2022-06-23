New Clinics to Come Under Strive Management
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strive Physical Therapy Specialists (Strive), a member of the Confluent family, is proud to announce their newest partnership with Dresher Physical Therapy (Drescher PT), a private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice with two clinic locations in Blue Bell and Fort Washington, PA.
"We couldn't be more excited to join the Strive Family," said Dresher PT's former owner and current Clinic Director, Matt Seabrook, PT, MS. "We have worked hard to grow Dresher PT and have been in search of a reputable business partner that can help us continue along this growth trajectory. Strive is an established practice with a reputation for superior customer service and quality care. We can't wait to see what this partnership will bring!"
While patients will continue to see the same familiar faces at Dresher PT and be provided with the same services, the clinical team will have greater access to the nationally recognized physical therapy education company Evidence In Motion, as well as Fit for Work, the leading provider of employee safety.
"We are excited to welcome Matt and Dresher PT into the Strive family," said CEO of Strive, Erich Herkloz, MPT, Cert. MDT. "Since opening our doors, our vision has been to provide the highest level of service to our patients and referring physicians throughout all our clinics and across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. We are delighted that this partnership will allow us to continue this vision and reach more residents than before."
"Matt's entire team are pre-eminent clinical leaders and bringing in Dresher PT is going to add significant value as we grow together. Our partnership has endless possibilities," said Herkloz.
This partnership makes 32 Strive clinics across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, further expanding the group's footprint.
For more information about Strive please visit https://www.strivephysicaltherapy.com/. For more information about Dresher PT, or to meet with one of their expert therapists, please visit https://dresherpt.com/ or call 267-458-4998 for our Blue Bell location or 215-717-8463 for our Fort Washington location.
About Strive Physical Therapy:
Strive Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation (Strive PT) is a New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, Strive PT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit strivephysicaltherapy.com, or find them on Facebook at @strivept.
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
