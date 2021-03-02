2021 Seltos

2021 Seltos

 By Kia Motors America

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced February sales of 48,062 units, including the first retail deliveries of the all-new 2022 Carnival MPV. Sales of light trucks have accounted for more than 60-percent of total volume for 28 consecutive months. The award-winning Telluride continues to defy industry convention with a 12-day average turn rate two years after arrival in showrooms.

"February saw positive advancements for the Kia brand on multiple fronts. The pace of new Sorento SUV sales continued to increase and J.D. Power named Kia the number one mass market brand in the 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The launch activities supporting both Sorento and the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival MPV have been instrumental to Kia's strong first quarter performance and contributed to a 2.4-percent increase in the year-to-date adjusted daily selling rate of over the same period last year. We are confident that momentum will continue with four all-new or significantly redesigned vehicle introductions scheduled for the remainder of the year." 

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.  To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF FEBRUARY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

2,191

1,628

3,924

4,710

Forte

7,370

8,513

14,391

14,761

K5/Optima

6,218

5,760

11,661

11,937

Cadenza

46

192

101

389

Stinger

742

1,063

1,437

1,806

K900

14

23

34

49

Soul

4,915

5,816

10,292

11,346

Niro

1,296

1,951

2,558

3,521

Seltos

5,297

2,798

10,289

2,892

Sportage

7,033

7,934

12,946

14,675

Sorento

5,730

6,875

11,032

12,345

Telluride

6,637

6,754

13,263

11,673

Carnival/Sedona

573

1,416

1,083

2,428

Total

48,062

52,177

93,027

92,532

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strong-february-sales-for-kia-motors-america-301238180.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.