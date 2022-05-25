Studio 28 today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Studio 28, a company that offers real estate services in an advisory capacity, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
FRESNO, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Studio 28 today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Studio 28, a company that offers real estate services in an advisory capacity, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Studio 28 was founded by Yashu Toprani, a fiercely diligent real estate agent who has built a reputation for his results-driven strategies. Whether he's securing the best price, terms, and conditions or prioritizing his clients' schedules around his, Toprani has proven repeatedly that his clients always come first. He founded Studio 28 on this client-first philosophy, and he has staffed his new company with local professionals who share his beliefs about customer service. Studio 28 agents work hard to achieve buyer and seller goals throughout Fresno and Madera counties.
Partnering with Side will ensure Studio 28 remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Studio 28 with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Studio 28 will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side helps boost Studio 28's real estate strategies," Toprani said. "Its world-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions streamline the process for Studio 28 agents while giving them the ability to fully focus on what is most important — their clients."
About Studio 28
At Studio 28, you'll find real estate professionals who are agents by trade and advisors by choice. The team strives to mitigate difficulties and surprises, provide a pleasant experience from start to finish, and deliver what it's employed to do. Focusing on the housing market of Fresno and Madera counties, the team implements modern strategies with careful consideration to ensure results that satisfy. To learn more, visit http://www.studio28re.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
