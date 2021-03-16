Todd Hill - Product Public Relations Manager, Subaru of America, Inc.

CAMDEN, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced the appointment of Todd Hill to Product Public Relations Manager. Reporting to Dominick Infante, Director of Corporate Communications, Subaru of America, Hill will be responsible for the company's new product launches, strategy and automotive media relations.

A valued member of the Subaru of America team for the past 17 years, Hill has served multiple roles at the company, including Car Line Planning Manager since 2011 and prior to that, Project Engineering Manager. Before joining Subaru, Hill spent four years at Ford Motor Company and subsidiary Visteon, where his roles were Product Design Engineer and Manufacturing Engineer. In total, Hill has 21 years of automotive industry experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd to the Subaru of America PR team," said Infante. "His product and engineering expertise, as well as his rich history at the company, will continue to help us strengthen the Subaru brand. We are confident he will thrive in this new role."

Hill grew up in Virginia Beach and Maryland and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Maryland and a Master's in Business Administration from Drexel University. He is the proud father to three daughters.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

