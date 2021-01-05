Subaru_of_America_Sales_2020_Year_End.jpg

Subaru of America, Inc. Announces December and 2020 Year-End Sales Results

 By Subaru of America, Inc.

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

  • Best December ever for Crosstrek
  • 8th consecutive month of 50,000+ vehicle sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 63,558 vehicle sales for December 2020, a 2 percent increase compared with December 2019. December also marked the eighth consecutive month of 50,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker in 2020.

For the full year, Subaru sold 611,942 vehicles, a 12.6 percent decrease compared with calendar year 2019. These results are reflective of the impact the COVID-19 global pandemic has had on the automobile industry.

"In a year that included the COVID-19 pandemic and a global economic crisis, we are proud of our CY 2020 retail sales results of 611,942 vehicles," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "In particular, we need to recognize the commitment of our dedicated retailers, distributors, our colleagues, and of course Subaru Corporation, for their steadfast perseverance in a year that we will all remember."

"The Subaru franchise closed out December and the 2020 sales year ahead of target, and we anticipate achieving our ninth consecutive year of total share growth," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "With 100% of our retailers operational, despite some pandemic-related restrictions, and new products in the horizon, we are optimistic about 2021."

Carline

Dec-20

Dec-19

% Chg

Dec-20

Dec-19

% Chg


MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Forester

16,006

16,436

-2.6%

176,996

180,179

-1.8%

Impreza

3,970

5,740

-30.8%

43,628

66,415

-34.3%

WRX/STI

1,968

1,561

26.1%

21,178

21,838

-3.0%

Ascent

6,692

8,280

-19.1%

67,623

81,958

-17.5%

Legacy

2,522

3,415

-26.1%

27,240

35,063

-22.3%

Outback

17,272

16,661

3.7%

153,294

181,178

-15.4%

BRZ

171

131

30.5%

2,267

2,334

-2.9%

Crosstrek

14,957

10,140

47.5%

119,716

131,152

-8.7%

TOTAL

63,558

62,364

1.9%

611,942

700,117

-12.6%

December sales were bolstered by the annual Share the Love® Event where Subaru of America donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation or a hometown charity selected by participating Subaru retailers. In the program's thirteenth consecutive year, Subaru and participating retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $200 million donated to charities since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008. Final 2020 Share the Love Event donation results are expected in March.

About Subaru of America, Inc.
 Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

