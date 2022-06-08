The event featured a powerful lineup of speakers and celebrated leaders revolutionizing the subscription space
DETROIT, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SubSummit, the world's largest direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription conference, announced record-breaking success at this year's event in Orlando, Fla. SubSummit, hosted by SUBTA, The Subscription Trade Association, drew nearly 1,300 people from around the world to learn from industry leaders responsible for driving the rapid evolution of the subscription sector. Executives from Meta, FedEx, Netflix, DoorDash, Truebill, and CurlMix were just a few of the speakers from an amazing lineup that took the stage during the three-day conference to share impactful presentations and discuss key topics with the goal of empowering attendees to shift, discover, and unlock the next phase of their businesses.
"Our mission for SubSummit has always been to establish a strong, trusted community, bonded together through top-level educational resources and networking opportunities," said Paul Chambers, CEO and co-founder of SUBTA. "We are confident that this year's attendees received just that; invaluable knowledge that will help to further strengthen their business models and tools to foster their growth within the ever-evolving subscription industry."
Founders Paul Chambers, Chris George and John Haji kicked off the event, which featured more than 50 sessions and presentations from innovators on topics ranging from retention and acquisition strategies, refined systems and processes, and the future of social media ads to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability efforts.
Some of SubSummit's 2022 speakers included:
- Nisho Cherison, Meta & Natasha Trindall, Alo Moves – How Alo Moves Uses Creator Marketing to Drive Member Growth
- Max Mautner, Netflix – Notification Strategies For Payment Issues
- Kimberly Lewis, CurlMix – From Shark Tank to Crowdfunding: How to Pivot Your Subscription Box to 10x Your Growth
- Max Nimaroff, DoorDash – DashPass Dominance: Fireside Chat with DoorDash & Butter Payments
- Matthew Thelen, Winc, Inc. – Going Public: A Tale from the Trenches
"SubSummit was a whirlwind of impressive businesses, friendly faces, and inspiring ideas, said Anna Kopsky, senior community strategist at BuzzFeed. "It was truly just a cherry on top to be asked to judge the annual Pitch Competition and to speak and share my experience with media pitching with others who are passionate about sharing their, well, passions! I learned so much and made instant connections, both professionally and interpersonally, at my first experience at SubSummit and hope to return again for years to come."
The following are major takeaways and learning objectives revealed at SubSummit 2022:
- The subscription industry is expected to reach $275 billion by the end of 2022, up $51 billion from 2021 -- it's booming!
- More than 85% of U.S. consumers are active subscribers as of May 2022.
- Subscription is a business model, not a service. People buy the solution you possess to solve their problems. Subscriptions that focus on their customers and a long-term relationship are more likely to succeed.
This year's Pitch Competition winner was also named during the conference, which gives startup brands an opportunity to showcase their subscription's potential for a prize. The Robot Garage took home the largest grand prize in SubSummit's history: $10,000 in cash and $40,000 worth of in-kind services, including a full website rebuild.
Individuals and brands interested in attending SubSummit 2023 in Dallas, Texas from May 31 to June 2 can purchase tickets at SubSummit.com/get-tickets. To become a SUBTA member, visit SUBTA.com.
